Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Mohawk

The report titled Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Shaw Floors, Metroflor, Karndean, Beaulieu, LG Hausys, Milliken, NOX Corporation, Novalis, Polyflor

Market Segmentation by Product: Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Luxury Vinyl Planks



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Use

Commercial Use



The Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks

1.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles

1.2.3 Luxury Vinyl Planks

1.3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Country

3.4 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Tarkett

6.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

6.1.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Tarkett Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Tarkett Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Tarkett Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Armstrong

6.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

6.2.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Armstrong Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Armstrong Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Armstrong Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Mohawk

6.3.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

6.3.2 Mohawk Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Mohawk Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Mannington Mills

6.4.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

6.4.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Mannington Mills Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Mannington Mills Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Congoleum

6.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

6.5.2 Congoleum Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Congoleum Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Congoleum Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Congoleum Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Gerflor

6.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Gerflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Gerflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Gerflor Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Forbo

6.6.1 Forbo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Forbo Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Forbo Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Forbo Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Shaw Floors

6.8.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information

6.8.2 Shaw Floors Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Shaw Floors Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Shaw Floors Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Shaw Floors Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Metroflor

6.9.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

6.9.2 Metroflor Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Metroflor Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Karndean

6.10.1 Karndean Corporation Information

6.10.2 Karndean Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Karndean Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Karndean Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Karndean Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Beaulieu

6.11.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

6.11.2 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 LG Hausys

6.12.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

6.12.2 LG Hausys Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 LG Hausys Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 LG Hausys Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.12.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Milliken

6.13.1 Milliken Corporation Information

6.13.2 Milliken Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Milliken Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Milliken Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Milliken Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 NOX Corporation

6.14.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

6.14.2 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.14.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Novalis

6.15.1 Novalis Corporation Information

6.15.2 Novalis Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Novalis Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Novalis Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Novalis Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Polyflor

6.16.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

6.16.2 Polyflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Polyflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Polyflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Polyflor Recent Developments/Updates

7 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks

7.4 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Distributors List

8.3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Customers

9 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Dynamics

9.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Industry Trends

9.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Growth Drivers

9.3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Challenges

9.4 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

