Fatty Acid Amides Market Growth Drivers, Size, Industry Revenue, Business Forecast to 2028

The global fatty acid amides market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Fatty Acid Amides Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Stearamide, Behenamide, Erucamide, Oleamide, Others), By Form (Powder, Beads, Other), By Function (Gelling Agent, Dispersant, Lubricant (internal & External), Anti-Block agent), By Application (Injection molding, Films processing, Ink, Rubber, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other fatty acid amides market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the fatty acid amides producers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

KLK OLEO

PMC Group, Inc.

Croda International Plc

Kao Corporation (Kao Group)

Nippon Fine Chemical

Fine Organics

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

PUKHRAJ ZINCOLET

Others prominent companies

Rising Usage as Internal & External Lubricants to Spur Growth

Fatty acid amides are experiencing high demand from the plastic industry worldwide as they are considered to be significant processing aids and superior additives. They are used as both external and internal lubricants. External lubricating application consists of the promotion of slip to resin surfaces. It helps in refining the fluidity of power materials. The internal lubricant application, on the other hand, includes the reduction of torque in resin and rubber processing. It is also used as an anti-blocking agent in film, ink, resin power, and pellets processing. These factors are set to drive the fatty acid amides market growth during the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis for Fatty Acid Amides Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Fatty Acid Amides Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Fatty Acid Amides Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Fatty Acid Amides Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

