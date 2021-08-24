Self-Cleaning Glass Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Self-Cleaning Glass market was valued at USD 128.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 177.4 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Self-cleaning glass is a low maintenance glass i.e. easier to clean and has both photolytic and hydrophilic properties. It is even anti-fog and water resistant. It is usually placed in such regions where manual cleaning is impossible. The layer is made up of titanium oxide which helps to break dirt which is effortlessly rinsed away by rain. The layer being hydrophilic even helps to wash off the grime.

Growth of construction industry due to building up of new high-rise buildings is a major factor fuelling up the growth of self-cleaning glass in this market. Rising demands for solar panels due to a shift of awareness towards the use of renewable energy is propelling the demand for self-cleaning glass. Usage of eco-friendly glass products is boosting up the need for this product. High manufacturing costs and lack of awareness among people in developing countries about self-cleaning glass technology are the factors which hampers the growth of this market.

Top Companies Listed in the Self-Cleaning Glass Market Report: Asahi Glass Co., Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint- Gobain, Guardian Industries and Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

The global materials & chemicals industry report deals with the manufacture and sales of a wide range of chemical products and materials including soaps, perfumes, detergents, and various industrial chemicals and construction raw materials. Increasing implementation of environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, growing environmental awareness among individuals, and escalating demand for technologically advanced products are among the key contributors to industry growth. Industry growth is further driven by growing use of organic industrial chemicals, increasing demand for advanced agrochemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the agricultural industry, and rising demand for advanced materials & chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, and textile industries.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It further segments the market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, med-use, and geography. The Self-Cleaning Glass industry analysis report assesses the industry in terms of market size, market share, and revenue. The key regional markets covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the presence of the global Self-Cleaning Glass market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales statistics, distribution channels, and various other key elements.

Coating Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Residential Construction

Non-residential Construction

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

