Construction Plastics Market Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2020–2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global construction plastics market was valued at USD 87.11 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 147.33 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9 %. The study covers in depth usage of plastic used in the construction sector. Plastic is a safe, lightweight and cheap material used in the construction sector. It is extensively used in residential and non-residential constructions. Plastic in construction are primarily used for seals, profiles (windows and doors), pipes, cables, floor coverings, and insulation.

The global market is propelled by number of factors such as technological advancements in infrastructural sector in developing sector, cost effectiveness of plastic, adoption of green building practices, increasing urbanization. In addition to this, various government initiatives to improve building structures are projected to increase the growth of this market. However, continuous changes in the prices of raw materials especially crude oil and threat of slowdown of global economy are major hindrance for the market growth during the period 2019-2028.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: DowDuPont, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Solvay S.A., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Total S.A

The Construction Plastics market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Construction Plastics market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Expanded Polystyrene

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Windows &Doors

Pipes

insulation materials

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

