Marine Composite Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Based on current analysis, the global marine composite market was valued at USD 4,216.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7,024.6 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% Marine composites provide excellent strength to weight ratios, make materials resistant to corrosion, require low maintenance cost and improves flexibility. North America is dominating the marine composites market and is likely to remain the revenue generating region during the forecast period. Composite materials are those materials in which strengthening material like carbon fibers, fiberglass or aramid fibers are reinforced in a resin to make a much stronger material with improved material properties for different applications. They offer higher strength to weigh ratio than traditional wood or steel material structures and can require less skill to generate a significant exterior. Marine composites are consumed in resins and fibers to impart their workable strength and advance their properties. Minimized manufacturing cost due to technological innovations and developments is presumed to further progress the global marine composites market growth. Marine composite market is also boosted owing to robust requirement for marine composites in subsea applications worldwide. In addition, rising concern for emissions of greenhouse effects is likely to proper the overall market development. On the other hand, expensive production price may hamper the growth and development of the market. Acceptance of new technological advancements for development of production for marine composites is projected to provide new growth opportunities to the marine composites market in the forthcoming years.

The Marine Composite market report offers latest updates on the COVID-19 situation of the market, as well as the profound changes that followed the outbreak. In the COVID-19 Impact Analysis section of the report, major focus has been laid on the severe effects of the pandemic on the industry’s functioning. Moreover, market experts at Reports and Data offer research-backed insights into the Marine Composite industry and identify the key barriers to industry growth. The aim of this report is to enable businesses to optimize their growth strategies and capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

Leading Market Competitors: Owens Corning, SGL Group – The Carbon Company, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Cytec Solvay Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. TEIJIN LIMITED., Hexcel Corporation, HYOSUNG, Gurit (UK), ZOLTEK, Premier Composite Technologies (PCT), Aeromarine Industries Ltd, Airborne, Composites One, Hexion, Marine Concepts / Design Concepts, Fleming Marine Composites

Global Marine Composite Market Segmentation:

Fiber type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid

Natural Fibers

Others

Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Phenolic

Acrylic

Others

Composite Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)

Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)

Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)

Other

Vessel Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Power Boats

Sailboats

Cruise Ships

Cargo Vessels

Naval Boats

Jet Boats

Personal Watercraft

Others

Regional and Country-wise Segmentation of the Global Marine Composite Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

