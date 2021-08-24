Aluminum-Lithium Alloy Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global aluminum-lithium alloy market is forecast to reach USD 3,352.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Various factors have contributed to the market expansion of aluminum-lithium alloy market. One of the crucial factors that have contributed to the market expansion of aluminum-lithium alloy market is the benefit of weight reduction as compared to its alternatives like composites. As a result of weight reduction, its application in aircraft helps in providing it with 20% more fuel efficiency. It is because of these benefits associated with aluminum-lithium alloy, the market is witnessing an increase in its use in aeronautics and astronautics, resulting in boosting the growth of the market.

Apart from the specified advantages associated with aluminum-lithium alloy market, another essential factor promoting the market is a combination of alloy used in aluminum-lithium alloy has traits like high strength, specifically in elevated temperature and resistant to the external environment associated with it. It is because of the association of these traits that it is considered as a material that may find high applicability in astronautics. Furthermore, constant advancements in astronautics help in identifying the areas of application of aluminum-lithium alloy in astronautics that results in positively impacting the market growth of the industry.

Market Overview:

The rise in materials and chemicals companies’ deployment of digital technologies to enhance efficiency gains and increase reliability are the key factors stimulating materials and chemicals industry trends. The industry players are allocating huge budgets for advanced sensing and automation machines to enhanced optimization of operations.

Materials and chemicals are used across various end-use industries such as manufacturing, medical & pharmaceutical, automotive, food tech, among others. New product launches, technological advancements, growing consumer demand variety in daily use items, and increasing automation in the industry will accrue to major revenue gains in the coming years. Also, increasing consumer awareness regarding energy-efficiency and associated demand for sustainable products will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: AMI metals, Southwest Aluminum, Aleris, Constellium, Rio Tinto Alcan, RUSAL, FMC, Alcoa, Kaiser Aluminum, and KUMZ.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific as expected to continue as one of the largest and fastest growing Aluminum-Lithium Alloy market globally. The increasing manufacturing and export demand over the past decade has led several global leading companies to not only make huge investments in the region’s materials and chemical sector but also set up their own manufacturing base in the region to increase their presence in this emerging market.

Competitive Outlook:

Global Aluminum-Lithium Alloy Market Segmentation:

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

2xxx series

8xxx series

Raw materials Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Aluminum

Copper

Lithium

Others

Sales channel Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Distribution sales

Direct sales

Application area Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Astronautics

Aeronautics

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

