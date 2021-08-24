Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Active Cosmetic Ingredients (ACI) Market was valued at USD 3,072.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,185.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. In recent years, consumers are getting more inclined towards natural and organic cosmetics. The younger consumers are prioritizing meaning over materialism and are demanding more authentic, transparent, and natural ingredients.

The global Active Cosmetic Ingredients market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others.

Key participants in the market include BASF SE, Croda International, DOW Chemicals, Clariant AG, Ashland Global Holdings, Lonza Group, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries, Givaudan, and Symrise AG. Croda International is a European specialty chemical company found in 1925.

Further key findings from the report suggest

UV Filters accounted for 11.9% of the market in 2019. Increasing concerns about skin diseases and growing awareness over the risk of skin cancer associated with overexposure to the sun’s UV light is generating enormous opportunities for the manufacturers to invest in this business.

Powder ingredients are anticipated to dominate the industry. Powder ingredients work well with young or oily skin as they tend to adsorb oily residue. Thus, most of the oily skin regulators formulations are formulated in powder form.

The adoption of active ingredients for treatment of acne is likely to increase in the forecast period. Acne is considered to be one of the key dermatological issues faced globally. Based on the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is among the most common skin condition in the U.S. and affects approximately 50 million Americans annually.

Europe is likely to witness a significant CAGR owing to increasing demand from countries such as France, Germany and the U.K. According to a key German skincare brand, skincare is more about wellness and efficacy to the Germans, and thus, they are more focused on ingredients than just finding something considered to be luxurious or pampering experience.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Active Cosmetic Ingredients market on the basis of ingredient, form, source, functionality, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Moisturizing Agents

Anti-Aging Agents

UV Filters

Exfoliating Agents

Antimicrobial Agents

Other Ingredients

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Liquid

Powder

Other Forms

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Natural

Synthetic

Functionality Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Anti-ageing

Anti-acne

Moisturizing

UV damage

Skin lightening

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Skincare

Haircare

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Active Cosmetic Ingredients market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2021 to 2028 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

