Polypropylene Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2027

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global polypropylene market is forecast to reach USD 205.61 Billion by 2027. Increasing adoption of PP in the 3D Printing industry owing to its superior chemical resistance is a significant factor influencing market demand. Polypropylene has the lowest density out of all commonly used in manufacturing plastics, which makes it very light. Other benefits associated with the material, including flexibility, durability, and electrical resistance, make it highly practical for the industry. Currently, the product is being used in the healthcare sector to manufacture medical vials, diagnostic devices, specimen bottles, and pill containers.

The report offers strategic recommendations to established players and new entrants to overcome industry barriers and gain a strong foothold in the market. Each chapter of the report has been curated through extensive primary and secondary research to help clients take an informed market decision to achieve business growth.

Top companies profiled in the report include: BASF SE, China National Chemical Corporation (CHEMCHINA), Dow Chemical Company, ENI S.P.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Braskem, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SINOPEC, and TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Polypropylene market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Polypropylene market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Global Polypropylene Market Segmentation:

Extraction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Homopolymer

Copolymer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Moulding

Injection Moulding

Blow Moulding

Fiber & Raffia

Films & Sheets

Bags & Sacks

Containers

Others

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

3D Printing

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

