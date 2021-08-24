Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020–2027

The global pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is expected to reach USD 15.59 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives from the packaging industry is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Proper packaging is essential to ascertain that delivered products reached its destination in the same condition when it was packed, and a suitable alternative to achieve the desired purpose is pressure-sensitive adhesives. Pressure-sensitive adhesives ensure that the packaging stays in place and allows for faster packaging of products as it does not require heat at the time of application, as well as it does not block any branding or logos on the packaging, thereby maintaining brand awareness. Besides, it is safer than glue sticks.

Pressure-sensitive adhesives used in electrical & electronics industry are vital to the design of numerous electrical and electronic components. Electrically conductive pressure-sensitive adhesive is used primarily for the production of electrically conductive apes comprising of backing and adhesive that incorporates usual PSA features with exceptional electrical properties. Moreover, these adhesives are designed to endure the electrical component production process and the functional necessities of the end-use application that, in several situations, may involve high-temperature operations.

Top companies profiled in the report include: Ashland Inc., 3M Company, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, H.B. Fuller, Scapa Group PLC, and Franklin Adhesives & Polymers, among others.

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Tapes

Labels

Films

Others

Composition Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Rubber

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water-Based

Radiation Cured

Solvent-Based

Hot Melt

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Healthcare

Building & Construction

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. To gain more info on market or customization of the report, contact Reports and Data for an Analyst Brief. Our Report offer valuable and actionable insights to industries to help clients achieve business goals.

