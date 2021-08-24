Sorbitol Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2027

The global Sorbitol Market is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027. Increasing inclination towards organic cosmetic products is anticipated to drive industrial growth. Sorbitol is used in cosmetics as a humectant as well as a thickening agent, among others. As a humectant ingredient, it checks the moisture loss by drawing water from the air through osmosis, therefore maintaining both the skin and the hair’s moisture level.

This report on the Sorbitol market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Sorbitol market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.

Key participants include America International Foods Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., DuPont, Merck KGaA, SPI Pharma, Roquette Frères, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd., and Gulshan Polyols Ltd., among others.

By product type, the liquid sorbitol segment contributed to a larger share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. The high market demand for liquid sorbitol is due to its increasing demand as a sweetener in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Besides, economical manufacturing cost and easiness of use of this product type are responsible for its high sectoral share.

By application, direct application held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a 5.1% rate during the forecast period.

By End Use, the food & beverage industry dominated the industry in 2019 and is forecasted to experience a growth rate of 5.4% in the period. Sorbitol also finds great application in the food & beverage industry as a sweetener, humectant, and bulking agent, among others.

The North American region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2019 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. The demand for sorbitol in North America is attributed to the growing awareness about the dietary supplements and their nutritional advantages amongst the consumer in the region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid/ Syrup

Powder/ Crystal

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Sweetener

Bulking Agent

Flavouring Agent

Humectant

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Direct Application

Indirect Application

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Personal care Oral Care Toothpastes Chewing Gums Mouth Fresheners Skin Care Hair Care Colour Cosmetics Others

Chemical Surfactants Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) Polyether Others

Food & Beverages Bakery Products Breads Cakes Biscuits & Cookies Confectionery Products Jams & Preserves Chocolates Processed Food Dairy & Frozen Dessert Diabetic & Dietetic Food Beverages Diet Soda Fruit Juices & Syrups Others

Pharmaceutical Counter Medicine Syrups Tablets Direct Compression Wet and Dry Granulation Capsules and Sachets Creams and Emulsions Medicated Confectionery Hard Boiled Candies/Lozenges Medicated Chewing Gums Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Sorbitol market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Sorbitol market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Sorbitol market.

