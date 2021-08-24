Bread Improvers Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Bread Improvers Market was valued at USD 696.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 996.11 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Bread improvers are a balanced blend of baking ingredients chosen from various manufacturing aids and raw ingredients (both cereal-based and other), mixed together in an appropriate formula. They boost dough and reinforce tolerance during the different manufacturing stages. They make the work safer and ease the process of production, enabling bakers to prepare quality, standardized end products.

The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The major players that are in the market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. (Japan) Associated British Foods plc (U.S.), Ireks GmbH (Germany), Fazer group (Finland), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands),(Canada) Pak Group (U.S.) Nutrex N.V. (Belgium), Puratos Group (Belgium), Lallemand Inc. , Group Soufflet (France),InVivo (France), Bakels Worldwide, (Switzerland), Lesaffre (France), and John Watson-Inc. (U.S.).

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, inorganic bread holds a market value of about 430.1 Million in 2018. The ingredients of these bread improvers are low-priced as compared to the organic. Furthermore, they are commonly used to improve the quality of dough, such as improved volume, softness and stability.

By form, the powder segment in bread improver is accounted for a major share of about 55% in 2018. The powdered form is mainly used by producers as it is easier to use as a raw material in blazing processes as compared to other forms

The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in bread improvers market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 6.1%. The high growth of bread improver market in the Asia Pacific region can be credited to the demand for bread improvers in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the bread improvers market on the basis of type, ingredients, application, form and region:

Type (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Inorganic bread improvers

Organic bread improvers

Ingredients, (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Oxidizing agents

Reducing agents

Others (Chlorine, and other bleaching agents)

Form, (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

Granular

Application, (Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Bread

Viennoiseries

Cakes

Others (Pizza bread, pies, biscuits, and other bakery products)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Bread Improvers market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2019 to 2026 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

