Food and Agriculture Products and Technology Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food and Agriculture Products and Technology Market was valued at USD 490.09 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 740.27 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.07 percent. Food and agriculture technology and products used for making products and also in the production of machines used in farming.

This report on the Food and Agriculture Products and Technology market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Food and Agriculture Products and Technology market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.

Key participants include global food & agriculture technology, and products industry are ADM (US), Evonik (Germany), Genus (UK), Neogen (US), AKVA Group (Norway), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), DSM (Netherlands), United Technologies (US), Signify Holdings (Netherlands), SGS SA (Switzerland), Zoetis (UK), GEA (Germany), Deere & Company (US), Daikin (Japan), Pentair (UK), Intertek (UK), Americold Logistics (US), Groupe Grimaud (France), and MosaMeat (Netherlands)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Food and Agriculture Products and Technology industry is growing at a CAGR of 9.2 % in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. The increase in farming practice owing to the spiraling population has resulted in the region to be the fastest and most significant share in the industry.

Based on the industry in the market, the agriculture industry projected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the wide availability and usage of this equipment in almost every type of crop farming.

Factors such as rising demand for food due to the increasing population and limited natural resources (water & land) have resulted in the advancement of agriculture products and technology. Additionally, the growing consumer demand for pesticide- and herbicide-free items and the ever-increasing requirement to reduce the carbon footprint of traditional agricultural practices projected to drive the agriculture segment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food and Agriculture Products and Technology market based on Industry Type and region:

Industry Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Animal

Animal Genetics

Animal Health

Aquaculture Products

Agriculture

Indoor Farming Technology

Smart Agriculture Technology Farm Management Software Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Fish Monitoring Others Pre-Harvest Equipment Primary Tillage Equipment Secondary Tillage Equipment Planting Equipment Irrigation Equipment Plant Protection Equipment Other Equipment Grow Lights Autonomous Tractors

Cold Chain Refrigerated Storage Refrigerated Transport

Food & Beverages Algae Products Food Safety Technology Traceability Technology Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Plant-Based Protein Products Cultured Meat Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Food and Agriculture Products and Technology market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Food and Agriculture Products and Technology market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

