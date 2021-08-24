Sodium Sulfate Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020–2027

The Global Sodium Sulfate Market is forecast to reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sodium Sulfate, or also known as glauber’s salt, is a colorless sodium salt form of sulfuric acid. Sodium sulfate has almost the same properties as the Sodium Sulfate salt. The sodium sulfate is approved as the food ingredient for dietary supplements by the U.S. Institute of Medicine & European Food Safety Authority and to be used as well as consumed following the preset limit of this material. Sodium sulfate is used in the chemical preparation of sdodium sulfite, pulp, sodium silicate, and enamles among other chemical uses. Sodium sulfate is produced as a by-product in the reaction of sodium salt and sulfuric acid during the formation of hydrochloric acid. The global Sodium Sulfate market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for sodium sulfate in the foods & beverages as a dietary supplement, as this chemical compound is an essential element, which provides ample amount of multi-vitamin and minerals in the food items and dietary supplement additives.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to retain its superiority in the overall Sodium Sulfate market. Also, the fastest growth rate has been observed in the Asia Pacific region, owing to an extensive use of Sodium Sulfate in the high growing foods & beverage industries. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Leading Market Competitors: RETORTE GmbH, Jinhua, Ahpstar, Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., American Elements, Orffa, II-VI Incorporated, Maruti Chemicals, Merck KGaA, and Lycored Ltd., among others.

Increasing demand for essential consumer products including soaps, detergents, perfumes, etc., growing production of environmentally sustainable chemicals and raw materials, and technological advancements in chemical and material manufacturing processes are some of the key factors driving the growth trend of the global materials & chemicals market. Rapidly surging demand for organic chemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, agriculture, and textile industries is another important parameter for market growth.

Global Sodium Sulfate Market Segmentation:

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Glass Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Foods & Beverages

Synthetic Fiber

Drugs & Medication

Others

Regional and Country-wise Segmentation of the Global Sodium Sulfate Market:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to purchase this report:

The industry analysis report offers actionable insights into the global Sodium Sulfate industry and discusses the major growth propellers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges existing in the market.

The report closely investigates the present and historical market scenarios to help readers predict the market situation over the next seven years.

The report systematically profiles the leading companies operating in the Sodium Sulfate market, and, at the same time, highlights their long-term business expansion strategies.

In-depth scrutiny of the Sodium Sulfate business landscape with accurate market projections for the forecast period.

