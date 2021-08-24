Bot Services Market Size, Major Strategies, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

The global bot services market is forecast to reach USD 4,834.9 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Bot services provide virtual assistance, which uses the concept of artificial intelligence to answer questions and help to find a solution in a fast and efficient way. The bots or chatbots are robots that are used to chat with humans in various platforms for customer support and services. Bot services find applications in various end-use industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, telecom, travel, and government, among others. The market for bot services is influenced by the rising number of social media users and the demand for adopting industry specified bots. The authors of the report have performed quantitative and qualitative analyses of the industry, focusing on the most imperative factors that influence its growth during the forecast period. Some of those factors include key market dynamics, pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, regional markets, sales statistics, top manufacturers, and latest trends. The key market dynamics highlighted in the report include major market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and threats. The latest market intelligence study offers precise market projections including forecast market share and market size in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Going ahead, the Bot Services market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

Key participants Microsoft, IBM, Facebook, Google, Amazon Web Services, Nuance Communications, Aspect Software, Inbenta Technologies, Creative Virtual, and Cognicor Technologies among others.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bot Services market on the basis of service, mode type, deployment channel, end-use industries, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Framework

Platform

Mode Type Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Text and Rich Media

Audio

Video

Deployment Channel Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Websites

Contact Center and Customer Service

Social Media

Mobile Applications

End-use Industries Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Retail

Government

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Bot Services Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Bot Services market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Bot Services market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

