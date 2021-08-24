Affective Computing Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2027 | Reports and Data

The global affective computing market is forecast to reach USD 255.43 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Affective computing is the study and development of frameworks and devices that can perceive, interpret, process, and simulate human effect. The study is an interdisciplinary field crossing computer science, cognitive science, and psychology. The affective computing market is getting popular across various ventures, for instance, healthcare, banking, and automotive, due to the wide affective computing adoption to recognize the emotional state of the shoppers in real-time and examine how consumers’ mind really influences the buying or selling of products. Affective computing will help in recognizing human emotion and decision making by studying one’s heart rate, voice, expressions, and other parameters. The market for affective computing is influenced by the rising demand and increasing adoption of wearable devices. The report covers market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, trends and strategies for this market. It also traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. The report offers a panoramic overview of the market to help stakeholders, investors, clients, and vendors to make informed decisions.

Market Overview:

The information communication industry is crucial component of all major sectors including BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and transportation & logistics, among other industries. Emerging technologies, advanced solutions, newer applications, and cross industry integration are some of the key few areas of interest in the ICT market.

Massive investments in ICT assets across the globe, including computer hardware, software, and internet, and broadband infrastructure is favoring the industry growth. Moreover, rise in developments across various segments such as internet, software, wireless networks, computers, social networking, and other services will positively impact the growth of the information and communication technologies market during the forecast period.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Key participants include Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Apple, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Eyesight Technologies, Ltd., Elliptic Labs, Affectiva, Pyreos Limited, and Cognitec Systems GmbH among others.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the ICT industry. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to bring newer and better technologies for enhanced consumer experience.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

The report segments the Affective Computing market on the basis of product types, technology, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment, thereby providing offering lucrative investment opportunities for investors, and clients.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Affective Computing market on the basis of technology, software, hardware, end-use industries and region:

Technology Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Touch-based

Touchless

Software Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Speech Recognition

Gesture Recognition

Facial Feature Extraction

Analytics Software

Enterprise Software

Hardware Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Sensors

Cameras

Storage Devices and Processors

Others

End-use Industries Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

