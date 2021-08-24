Customer Self-Service Software Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

The global customer self-service market is forecast to reach USD 23.51 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Customer self-service software offers access to the information needed by a client without depending on a customer representative. Various organizations use it to increase their reach to the clients and give them the support they needed. It also enables the client to take the quickest service across various channels of information. It is broadly used in customer relationship management and employee relationship management. Furthermore, it helps to increase the revenue of the company by chopping down the major costs and expenses. The market for Customer self-service software is influenced by the rising BFSI industry. It provides a comprehensive value chain and industrial chain analysis to impart a better understanding of the Customer Self-Service Software market. The report also discusses the key segments of the Customer Self-Service Software market along with market drivers, restraints, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide insightful information about the competitive landscape of the market. The Global Customer Self-Service Software Market has been assessed using an extensive mixture of primary and secondary research along with the benchmark research methodologies.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Key participants Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com Inc., SAP SE, Nuance Communications Inc., BMC Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Avaya, Inc., Aspect Software Inc., and Zendesk, Inc. among others.

The information and communication technology industry has witnessed a robust growth in terms of revenue and development in the recent past and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of digitalization, cloud services and Internet of Things (IoT), increasing demand for technologically advanced devices are boosting global market revenue growth. Rising number of internet users, high penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, computers, high utilization of ICT in several sectors such as hospital and healthcare, or financial services, and rising concerns about data storage and security are further fueling market growth. Moreover, increasing need for managing large data, and high investments in research & development activities by market players to develop enhanced products are supporting growth of the global Customer Self-Service Software market.

The global Customer Self-Service Software report is an investigative study of the global market and has been added by Reports and Data to its extensive database. It discusses in detail the market segmentation based on the product types offered by the Customer Self-Service Software market along with application scope, end-use industries, and key regions of the world. It also offers key insights into the factors influencing the segment revenue growth and market share and revenue CAGR for each segment. Regional analysis studies key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with regards to export/import, production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends, and presence of key manufacturers/companies in each major region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Customer Self-Service Software market on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, end-use industries, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Web Self-Service

Mobile self-service

Intelligent virtual assistants

Social media & community self-service

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Professional Services

Managed services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premise

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Banking, financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

It & telecommunication

Healthcare & life sciences

Others

The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the Customer Self-Service Software Market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key vendors in the Customer Self-Service Software Market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Customer Self-Service Software Market?

