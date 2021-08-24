Cloud Encryption Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2027 | Reports and Data

The global cloud encryption market is forecast to reach USD 4.61 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cloud Encryption is provided by the cloud service vendors. This encryption allows for secure data computation and also ensures the protection of data from hacking as well as preventing scenarios of data theft. The encryption method safeguards the data by muddling the content of a system or a database. Thus, the files or data is inaccessible with the decryption key. The increasing cloud traffic, as well as the high demand for protecting sensitive information from data breaches and unauthorized access from third-party initiatives are driving the growth of the cloud encryption market. The report covers market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, trends and strategies for this market. It also traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. The report offers a panoramic overview of the market to help stakeholders, investors, clients, and vendors to make informed decisions.

Market Overview:

The information communication industry is crucial component of all major sectors including BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and transportation & logistics, among other industries. Emerging technologies, advanced solutions, newer applications, and cross industry integration are some of the key few areas of interest in the ICT market.

Massive investments in ICT assets across the globe, including computer hardware, software, and internet, and broadband infrastructure is favoring the industry growth. Moreover, rise in developments across various segments such as internet, software, wireless networks, computers, social networking, and other services will positively impact the growth of the information and communication technologies market during the forecast period.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Key participants are Sophos Group Plc., Thales e-Security, Gemalto N.V., Skyhigh Networks, Symantec Corporation, CipherCloud, Netskope Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, HyTrust Inc., and Vaultive Inc., among others.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the ICT industry. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to bring newer and better technologies for enhanced consumer experience.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

The report segments the Cloud Encryption market on the basis of product types, technology, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment, thereby providing offering lucrative investment opportunities for investors, and clients.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global cloud encryption market on the basis of component type, service type, deployment type, end-users, and region:

Component Type Outlook Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Service

Solution

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

Platform-as-a-Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Public

Private

Hybrid

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer goods

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Government

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

