Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

The global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is forecast to reach USD 57.19 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) is a backup service and cloud computing model that uses the resources of the cloud to protect data and applications from the disruption caused by disaster. DRaaS provides an organization a backup system that permits business continuity in case of any system failure. The report covers market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, trends and strategies for this market. It also traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. The report offers a panoramic overview of the market to help stakeholders, investors, clients, and vendors to make informed decisions.

Market Overview:

The information communication industry is crucial component of all major sectors including BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and transportation & logistics, among other industries. Emerging technologies, advanced solutions, newer applications, and cross industry integration are some of the key few areas of interest in the ICT market.

Massive investments in ICT assets across the globe, including computer hardware, software, and internet, and broadband infrastructure is favoring the industry growth. Moreover, rise in developments across various segments such as internet, software, wireless networks, computers, social networking, and other services will positively impact the growth of the information and communication technologies market during the forecast period.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Key participants Bluelock, IBM, lland, Microsoft, Infrascale, NTT Communications, Tierpoint, Amazon Web Services, Acronis, and Sungard AS, among others.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the ICT industry. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to bring newer and better technologies for enhanced consumer experience.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

The report segments the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market on the basis of product types, technology, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment, thereby providing offering lucrative investment opportunities for investors, and clients.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market on the basis of service type, service provider, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Backup and Recovery

Data Protection

Real-Time Replication

Professional Services

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Managed Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunications Service Providers

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Forecast

