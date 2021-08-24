Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

The global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market is forecast to reach USD 29.09 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With the advancements in technology, enterprises are taking advantage of intelligent automation, such as machine learning, to improve the operations of business, improve customer experience, and drive innovation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming businesses across industries, delivering new opportunities through automated products. Machine learning falls under AI and is used to teach computers how to carry out various range of tasks by analyzing vast amounts of data. Interests in machine learning have increased owing to the breakthroughs in areas such as speech recognition, computer vision, and natural language understanding. Machine learning helps enterprises by automating large areas of work like back-office administration roles, customer contact center queries, and even eventually driving vehicles.

It provides a comprehensive value chain and industrial chain analysis to impart a better understanding of the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. The report also discusses the key segments of the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market along with market drivers, restraints, limitations, challenges, growth prospects, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide insightful information about the competitive landscape of the market. The Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market has been assessed using an extensive mixture of primary and secondary research along with the benchmark research methodologies.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Key participants Oracle, IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Sentient Technologies, Google, Wipro, AWS, Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., among others.

The information and communication technology industry has witnessed a robust growth in terms of revenue and development in the recent past and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of digitalization, cloud services and Internet of Things (IoT), increasing demand for technologically advanced devices are boosting global market revenue growth. Rising number of internet users, high penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, computers, high utilization of ICT in several sectors such as hospital and healthcare, or financial services, and rising concerns about data storage and security are further fueling market growth. Moreover, increasing need for managing large data, and high investments in research & development activities by market players to develop enhanced products are supporting growth of the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

The global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) report is an investigative study of the global market and has been added by Reports and Data to its extensive database. It discusses in detail the market segmentation based on the product types offered by the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market along with application scope, end-use industries, and key regions of the world. It also offers key insights into the factors influencing the segment revenue growth and market share and revenue CAGR for each segment. Regional analysis studies key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with regards to export/import, production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends, and presence of key manufacturers/companies in each major region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market on the basis of component, application area, organization size, deployment mode, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solution

Services

Application Area Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Marketing Management

Analytics Application

Customer Support and Experience

Human Resource and Recruitment Management

Security and Risk Management

Process Automation

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

On-Premises

Cloud

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Advertising, Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Transportation

Manufacturing

Agriculture

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Government and Defense

The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key vendors in the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

