Active Grille Shutter Market Size, Competitive Strategic Insights Forecasts By 2025

Active Grille Shutter Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Automotive active grille shutters are designed to limit the air flow from the front grille after a vehicle has attained a speed of more than 19 mph. Active grille shutters are employed to improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle in order to reduce air drag and minimize load on the engine, thereby achieving higher fuel rating and low emissions.

In 2019, the market size of Active Grille Shutter is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Active Grille Shutter.

Leading key players of Active Grille Shutter Market are Rochling Group, Valeo, Magna International, SRG Global, Batz, S.Coop, HBPO GmbH, Techniplas, Brose Fahrzeugteile, Coburg, Tong Yang Group, Keboda, STARLITE, Aisin Seiki

The opportunities for Active Grille Shutter in recent future is the global demand for Active Grille Shutter Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Active Grille Shutter Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Visible, Non-visible

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Active Grille Shutter market is the incresing use of Active Grille Shutter in Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Active Grille Shutter market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

