Demand Response (DR) Market Key Trends : What are the factors Influencing the growth of Demand Response (DR) market?

Demand Response (DR) Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Demand response (DR) is defined as the change in power consumption by a utility’s customers to reduce the gap between demand and supply of electricity. DR solutions help capture the benefits of time-based rates or financial incentives by consumers. This is done by reducing or shifting their electricity consumption during the peak hours of demand. DR further helps electricity providers to decrease costs by reducing the peak demand and prevents power companies from investing in new plants to meet the excess energy demand. Thus, the power and energy industries consider DR programs as an extremely valuable resource whose capabilities are expanded by grid modernization efforts.

The emergence of data-driven demand response will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the DR market during the next few years. With the help of high-end data analytics software, the manufacturers in this marketspace are offering personalized DR services. The high-end analytics software makes personalized services easy and flexible for the aggregators. The aggregators can build a virtual model for energy usage and use the model as a forecasting tool after analyzing the customer’s past trend of electricity utilization, which will ensure low energy costs.

The market is moderately competitive and fragmented due to the presence of several established manufacturers who account for the major market shares. The established market players face intense competition from the new market entrants especially based on factors such as price and solution offerings.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing threat of hacking. Strict authentication is essential while maintaining DR for electricity consumers through software. The rising number of users in DR pose a threat to these automation systems by making the data vulnerable to unauthorized access. Likewise, wireless devices, such as smart thermostats and smart meters are highly prone to getting hacked. Thus, information related to processes, people, and critical data become insecure.

In 2019, the market size of Demand Response (DR) is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Demand Response (DR).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Demand Response (DR) Market are ABB, CPower, EnerNOC, Honeywell International, Itron (Comverge), Schneider Electric, Siemens, ALSTOM, Cisco, Eaton, Landis+Gyr, Oracle, Toshiba

The opportunities for Demand Response (DR) in recent future is the global demand for Demand Response (DR) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Demand Response (DR) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Hardware, Service, Software