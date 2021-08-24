Cholera Vaccines Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

“Cholera Vaccines Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Cholera Vaccines market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245307

Key Market Trends:

Whole-cell V. cholerae O1 with a Recombinant B-subunit Segment Captures the Largest Market Share

This oral cholera vaccine containing a combination of recombinant B-subunit and killed the whole cell V. cholerae O1 has been marketed since early 1990. This vaccine is observed to provide 80-90% protection for six months, post immunization, and in all the cases of immunization of vaccines aged more than 2 years. In addition to this, this vaccines shows around 50% of protection even after three years of immunization. Hence, the efficacy and long-lasting post immunization protections of the vaccine are expected to propel the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North is Expected to Grow at a High Rate over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific captures the largest market share in the global cholera vaccines market, followed by . This can be attributed to the high incidence rate, growing awareness, and availability of efficient preventive solutions. The APAC market experienced exceptional growth since the launch of the oral cholera vaccine, Shanchol, in 2009. According to the statistics of WHO, 42 countries reported 172,454 cases of cholera in 2015, with 1,304 deaths. These statistics showed an overall decrease of 9% from the previous year, owing to growing immunization in the region. On the other hand, North is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the launch of the first ever oral cholera vaccine, Vaxchora, in 2016, and the rise in the number of immigrants.

Market Overview:

The growth of the global cholera vaccines market can be attributed to multiple factors, such as the increasing incidences of cholera, rising initiatives by public and private entities, and growing awareness regarding cholera across the world. In 2017, 10 million doses of oral cholera vaccines were funded in affected countries via stockpile. This stockpile has been accessed 52 times since the funding, by 18 countries across the world, including Sierra Leone and Haiti. However, a lack of access to adequate care for cholera, coupled with a large number of unreported cases, are expected to pull back the growth of the market. Key Manufacturers Like

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

PaxVax Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd