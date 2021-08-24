Clinical Workflow Solutions Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

“Clinical Workflow Solutions Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Clinical Workflow Solutions market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Data Integration Solutions Led the Product Segment in 2018
Based on the product type segment, the largest share of the market in 2018 was led by the data integration solutions sub-segment. The large share of this sub-segment was primarily due to the rising demand for proper management and storage solutions that are capable of managing the increasing volume of medical records. Additionally, increasing government incentives to increase digitization in healthcare and the necessity to contain healthcare costs are contributing toward the market growth.
The South n Region is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR
Increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and increasing demand for quality healthcare in emerging countries, are the factors driving the growth of the South n clinical workflow solutions market. The population growth and efforts to improve the quality of care, implementation of favorable government initiatives, strategies to digitalize the country in every sector by using IT infrastructure, and the increasing awareness about the benefits of clinical workflow solutions are driving the growth of this regional segment.
Market Overview:
Detailed TOC of Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for HCIT Adoption
4.2.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Healthcare Costs
4.2.3 Increasing Application of Worflow Solutions in Improving Patient Safety
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Initial Capital Cost
4.3.2 Non-standardisation Leading to Issues in Interoperability
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Data Integration Solutions
5.1.2 Real-time Communication Solutions
5.1.3 Workflow Automation Solutions
5.1.4 Care Collaboration Solutions
5.1.5 Enterprise Reporting and Analytics Solutions
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Long-term Care Facilities
5.2.3 Ambulatory Care Centers
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
6.1.2 Ascom Holding AG
6.1.3 Cerner Corporation
6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
6.1.7 Infor Inc.
6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.9 Mckesson Corporation
6.1.10 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
