Computational Biology Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

"Computational Biology Market" report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Computational Biology market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Commercial Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the End User Segment
In the end user segment of the market, the commercial sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.87% during the forecast period.
Computational biology has a wide range of applications in the fields of genomics, proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and drug discovery. For drug discovery and clinical trials, many companies approach third-party services, who have to maintain computational biology setups for carrying out various drug discovery processes. Many third-party services and small laboratories that maintain computational biology setups are expected to gain huge profits, as they successfully reduce the overall time needed for drug discovery and various other scientific experiments.
The software and databases are relatively costlier, and the cost of drug discovery processes vary across countries, which makes many industries opt for outsourcing, thereby, leading to an increased demand for small laboratories and other commercial companies. Hence, with the increase in bioinformatics research, the increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics, and the growth of drug designing, disease modeling, and personalized medicine, the demand for computational biology for commercial purposes is expected to increase, thereby, driving the market during the forecast period.
North Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
North currently dominates the market for computational biology and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The is the leading nation in the field of synthetic biology, which is an emerging discipline involving the creation, control, and reprogramming of biological systems. Since 2005, the US government has channeled more than USD 1 billion for the development of computational biology and synthetic biology. The annual average expenditure for the development of computational biology, by the US government, has been estimated to be USD 140 million.
The overall market for computational biology in the is scheduled to grow manifold, over the forecast period, primarily due to high expenditure in drug development endeavors (highest in the world).
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Computational Biology market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Computational Biology market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Computational Biology market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Computational Biology market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Computational Biology market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Computational Biology?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Computational Biology market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Computational Biology space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Computational Biology market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Computational Biology Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Computational Biology Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Computational Biology market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Computational Biology market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Computational Biology market trends that influence the global Computational Biology market
Detailed TOC of Computational Biology Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Bioinformatics Research
4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Studies in Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacokinetics
4.2.3 Growth of Drug Designing and Disease Modeling
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Trained Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Cellular and Biological Simulation
5.1.1.1 Computational Genomics
5.1.1.2 Computational Proteomics
5.1.1.3 Pharmacogenomics
5.1.1.4 Other Cellular and Biological Simulations (Transcriptomics/Metabolomics)
5.1.2 Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling
5.1.2.1 Target Identification
5.1.2.2 Target Validation
5.1.2.3 Lead Discovery
5.1.2.4 Lead Optimization
5.1.3 Preclinical Drug Development
5.1.3.1 Pharmacokinetics
5.1.3.2 Pharmacodynamics
5.1.4 Clinical Trials
5.1.4.1 Phase I
5.1.4.2 Phase II
5.1.4.3 Phase III
5.1.5 Human Body Simulation Software
5.2 By Tool
5.2.1 Databases
5.2.2 Infrastructure (Hardware)
5.2.3 Analysis Software and Services
5.3 By Service
5.3.1 In-house
5.3.2 Contract
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Academics
5.4.2 Industry
5.4.3 Commercial
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE
6.1.2 Certara
6.1.3 Chemical Computing Group ULC
6.1.4 Compugen Ltd
6.1.5 Rosa & Co. LLC
6.1.6 Genedata AG
6.1.7 Insilico Biotechnology AG
6.1.8 Leadscope Inc.
6.1.9 Nimbus Discovery LLC
6.1.10 Strand Life Sciences
6.1.11 Schrodinger
6.1.12 Simulation Plus Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
