Computational Biology Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

“Computational Biology Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Computational Biology market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the End User Segment

In the end user segment of the market, the commercial sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.87% during the forecast period.

Computational biology has a wide range of applications in the fields of genomics, proteomics, pharmacogenomics, and drug discovery. For drug discovery and clinical trials, many companies approach third-party services, who have to maintain computational biology setups for carrying out various drug discovery processes. Many third-party services and small laboratories that maintain computational biology setups are expected to gain huge profits, as they successfully reduce the overall time needed for drug discovery and various other scientific experiments.

The software and databases are relatively costlier, and the cost of drug discovery processes vary across countries, which makes many industries opt for outsourcing, thereby, leading to an increased demand for small laboratories and other commercial companies. Hence, with the increase in bioinformatics research, the increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics, and the growth of drug designing, disease modeling, and personalized medicine, the demand for computational biology for commercial purposes is expected to increase, thereby, driving the market during the forecast period.

North Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North currently dominates the market for computational biology and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The is the leading nation in the field of synthetic biology, which is an emerging discipline involving the creation, control, and reprogramming of biological systems. Since 2005, the US government has channeled more than USD 1 billion for the development of computational biology and synthetic biology. The annual average expenditure for the development of computational biology, by the US government, has been estimated to be USD 140 million.

The overall market for computational biology in the is scheduled to grow manifold, over the forecast period, primarily due to high expenditure in drug development endeavors (highest in the world).

Market Overview:

The global computational biology market was valued at USD 2,327.06 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 6,790.06 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 19.54%. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include increase in bioinformatics research, increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics, and growth of drug designing and disease modeling.

Bioinformatics is recognized as part of the essential knowledge base of numerous career paths in biomedical research and healthcare. The field of bioinformatics and computational biology has gone through a number of transformations over the past 15 years, establishing itself as a key component of new biology. The use of bioinformatics tools in life sciences has become necessary to analyze experimental data. The huge amounts of data pose a challenge for the biological community, as most biologists are not familiar with informatics and statistical interpretation. An interdisciplinary collaboration was started with an aim to address the need for biologists to understand biological data.

Recent improvements in bioinformatics include capacity-building through activities, such as research funding and training opportunities. Increased funding in bioinformatics is helping in creating more advancements in the field of computational biology. Key Manufacturers Like

