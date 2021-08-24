Coronary Stent Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Coronary Stent market” and its expanding nature. The Coronary Stent market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Coronary Stent market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Coronary Stent market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Coronary Stent market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Coronary Stent Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Coronary Stent market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Drug-eluting Stent is the Largest Segment by Product Type that is Expected to Grow during the Forecast Period

The drug-eluting stent segment has accounted for the largest revenue, as it can be used for the treatment of a large number of disorders, such as diabetes, renal disease, percutaneous coronary intervention, and ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). There are also various technological advances seen in the drug-eluting stent segment that may witness tremendous growth.

North Experienced the Largest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North holds the largest market share for coronary stents, due to the dominance of the top companies present in the global market. There is also an increase in the ageing population, an increase in the prevalence of heart diseases, and technological advancements found in the region. In addition, other factors, such as good reimbursement scenario, have been driving the North n coronary stent market.

Detailed TOC of Coronary Stent Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Coronary Artery Diseases (CADs)

4.2.2 Rising of the Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Coronary Stents

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Product Recalls

4.3.2 Stringent Approval Process for Stents

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Drug Eluting Stent

5.1.2 Bare Metal Coronary Stent

5.1.3 Bioabsorbable Stent

5.2 By Biomaterial

5.2.1 Metallic Biomaterial

5.2.2 Polymeric Biomaterial

5.2.3 Natural Biomaterial

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centre

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 B. Braun Medical Inc.

6.1.3 Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

6.1.4 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

6.1.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.6 IRIDEX Corporation

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Terumo Corporation

6.1.9 Translumina GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

