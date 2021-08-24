Dental Equipment Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

“Dental Equipment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Dental Equipment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099228

Key Market Trends:

Prosthodontic Equipment is Expected to Have the Highest Market Share in the Treatment Segment

In the treatment segment of the market, prosthodontic equipment is anticipated to have the largest market share, during the forecast period. As prosthodontic dentistry has numerous count of tools that are used for dental corrections, there is a wide application of prosthodontic equipment. There is an increasing demand for dental prostheses across the developing, as well as developed nations, due to the rising number of people getting older. Another factor that is augmenting the growth of prosthodontic equipment is increasing attention given to the appearance, by people, making them compulsive to go for prostheses in case of dental issues that require one.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the prosthodontic segment of the dental equipment market is expected to grow.

North Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North accounted for the largest share of the market, due to factors, such as wide acceptance of technological advancements in dental equipment, like lasers, intra-oral cameras, digital radiography, and CAD/CAM systems, and continued favorable demographic trends and heightened consumer awareness of the importance of oral hygiene to the overall health. closely follows North . Asian countries, such as India, China, South Korea, , Thailand, and Singapore, are likely to provide a growing market, due to their increasing per capita income and emerging economy.

Market Overview:

The dental equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market are the growing ageing population, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing incidence of dental diseases, and innovation in dental products.

Due to the increasing aging population, there has been an increase in the number of dental implants and oral surgeries being performed. In addition, there is a decrease in manual dexterity, and an increase in co‐morbidity and medications affecting the oral cavity. Hence, dental care in aged care facilities is found to be poor, and access to dental professionals is difficult. There are several other risk factors, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, and hereditary conditions, which are also connected to the increase in dental diseases. There are many population-based surveys in the and that demonstrate a high dental caries experience among the elderly population. Thus, it is being found that the number of elderly people is growing rapidly in all industrialized countries and, thus, contributing to the increase in the dental equipment market. Key Manufacturers Like

3M

A

Dec Inc.

Biolase Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

GC Corporation

Patterson Companies Inc.

Planmeca OY