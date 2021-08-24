Dental Practice Management Software Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Dental Practice Management Software market” and its expanding nature. The Dental Practice Management Software market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Dental Practice Management Software market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dental Practice Management Software market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dental Practice Management Software market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Dental Practice Management Software Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Dental Practice Management Software market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Web-based is Expected to Hold the Major Share in the Current Market of Delivery Mode Segment

Web-based dental practice management is entirely accessed through a web browser and no software is installed or required on the user’s device at all. All data and software are hosted remotely and accessed through the internet. This is one of the main advantages of web-based dental practice management software. And in the current market scenario, the most used software is the web-based, but however, in the coming next few years the cloud-based software is expected to rise. One of the major differences between the web-based patient portal model and the cloud-based model is the use of personal instances of the application in the web-based model, whereas, in the cloud-based model, the provided model is standardized for all customers. In addition, the main factor which is hindering the growth of the web-based model segment, unlike cloud-based, is that it runs only on the provider’s web servers.

North Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North currently dominates the market for dental practice management software and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North n region, the holds the largest market share. The increasing use of dental practice management software in the has been increasing, along with EHR, since the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act came into existence in 2009. Until a decade ago, nine out of ten doctors in the updated their patient’s records by hand and stored them in color-coded files.

Detailed TOC of Dental Practice Management Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness and Focus on Oral Health in US and

4.2.3 Accelerating Technological Advancements in Developed Regions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Shortage of Skilled IT Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Delivery Mode

5.1.1 Web-based

5.1.2 Cloud-based

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Patient Communication software

5.2.2 Invoice/Billing software

5.2.3 Payment Processing Software

5.2.4 Insurance Management

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Dental Clinics

5.3.2 Hospitals

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Henry Schein Inc.

6.1.2 Patterson Companies Inc.

6.1.3 Carestream Dental

6.1.4 Curve Dental Inc.

6.1.5 ACE Dental

6.1.6 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

6.1.7 Open Dental Software

6.1.8 Planet DDS Inc.

6.1.9 MOGO Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

