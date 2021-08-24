Dental Sterilization Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

“Dental Sterilization Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Dental Sterilization market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Consumable and Accessories segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period
On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables and accessories. In 2019, the instruments segment has accounted for the largest share in the market, which can be attributed to the cost-effective and reliable nature of the instruments and their efficiency in disinfecting the complicated dental devices. The consumable and accessories segment is also anticipated to expand with the fastest CAGR, for the increasing need to monitor the sterilization process to eliminate every chance of cross-contamination in a dental facility.
North region holds the largest market share of Dental Sterilization Market currently and is believed to follow the same trend over the forecast period
North currently dominates the market for dental sterilization and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness on oral healthcare, increasing incidences of dental diseases, and increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures. Also, due to the availability of advanced medical facilities, high awareness among individuals related to dental healthcare, rising disposable incomes, and supportive reimbursements for several dental procedures, this market is expected to grow over the forecast period.
Dental Sterilization market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dental Sterilization market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dental Sterilization market have also been involved in the study.
Detailed TOC of Dental Sterilization Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Dental Ailments (Edentulism, Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases)
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetics Dentistry
4.2.3 Increasing Number of Dental Surgeries
4.2.4 Increasing Risks of Cross-Transmission
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulations on Dental Device Sterilization
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Consumable and Accessories
5.1.1.1 Sterilization Packaging Accessories
5.1.1.2 Instrument Disinfectants
5.1.1.3 Surface Disinfectants
5.1.1.4 Sterilization Indicators
5.1.1.5 Lubricants and Cleaning Solutions
5.1.2 Instruments
5.1.2.1 Sterilization Equipment
5.1.2.1.1 High-temperature Sterilizers
5.1.2.1.2 Low-temperature Sterilizers
5.1.2.2 Cleaning and Disinfection Equipment
5.1.2.2.1 Washer Disinfectors
5.1.2.2.2 Ultrasonic Cleaners
5.1.2.3 Packaging Equipment
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Clinics
5.2.3 Dental laboratories
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 A-Dec
6.1.2 Danaher Corporation
6.1.3 Dentsply Sirona
6.1.4 Getinge Group
6.1.5 Hu-Friedy
6.1.6 Matachana Group
6.1.7 Midmark
6.1.8 Planmeca Group
6.1.9 Scican
6.1.10 W&H
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
