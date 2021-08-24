Diabetes Care Devices Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Diabetes Care Devices market” and its expanding nature. The Diabetes Care Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Diabetes Care Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Diabetes Care Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Diabetes Care Devices market have also been involved in the study.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999757

TOC of Diabetes Care Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Diabetes Care Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Diabetes Care Devices Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Diabetes Care Devices market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Diabetes Care Devices market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Diabetes Care Devices market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Diabetes Care Devices market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Diabetes Care Devices market players

Key Market Trends: – Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

As per a WHO report, the global prevalence of diabetes among adults of over 18 years accelerated from about 4.7%, in 1980, to over 8.5%, in 2014.

Diabetes prevalence has been rising rapidly in the middle- and low-income countries. In 2015, about 1.6 million deaths were directly associated with diabetes, which was around 2.2 million in 2012.

Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO projects that diabetes is likely to be the seventh-leading cause of death by 2030.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is the major driver for the global diabetes care devices market. Additionally, rising awareness regarding diabetes care, growing prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements are further driving the market for diabetes care devices.

North to Dominate the Monitoring Devices Segment

The factors attributing to the North n market growth is the rising prevalence of diabetes, caused mainly due to urbanization and sedentary lifestyles.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as a high prevalence of diabetes, growing obese population, and government initiatives of raising awareness regarding diabetic care.

Purchase This Report (Price 6000 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999757

Study objectives of Diabetes Care Devices Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Diabetes Care Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Diabetes Care Devices market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Diabetes Care Devices market trends that influence the global Diabetes Care Devices market

Detailed TOC of Diabetes Care Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Monitoring Devices

5.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

5.1.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2 By End User

5.1.1.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.1.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.2.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.2.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2.1.2 Receivers

5.2 Management Devices

5.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.2.3 Insulin Cartridges

5.2.4 Disposable Pens

5.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.7.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.7.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3 Latin

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.7.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.7.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.8.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.8.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.9.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.9.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.10.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.10.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.10.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.11.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.11.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Dexcom

7.2.5 Medtronic

7.2.6 Novo Nordisk

7.2.7 Eli Lilly

7.2.8 Sanofi

7.2.9 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Theatre Management Systems Market 2021 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis to 2026

2021-2027: UV Filter in Personal Care Market Industry Prospects and Status Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market 2021|Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis to 2026

Inflatable Boats With Cabin Market Size and Share 2021| Market Overview, Covering COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Lab Balance Market Research 2021-2027| Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Palletizer Market Size 2021: Future Outlook and Prospects for the Market by Major Market Vendors, Types, Applications and Geography

Kiwi Jam Market 2021-2027: Market Size, Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast

Guaifenesin (API) Market Outlook 2021-2027: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Healthcare Workwear Market Research 2021-2024| Regional Industry Segment by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate

Global Recyclable Cups Market Share 2021 Overview with Definition and Market Characteristics to Enhancement Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Aircraft Ceramic Armor Panels Market 2021: Leading Company Analysis, Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, and Key Country Forecast to 2027

Battery Storage Inverter Market 2021 -2027: Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

Foot Care Creams & Lotions Market 2021 by Top Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Student Microscope Market Report 2021 by Size, Growth, Trends, Share, Analysis, Industry Overview, Forecast to 2027

Mobile Pump-Out System Market Report 2026 by Global Market Outlook and Driving Trends, Market Insights with top key venders

Rare Hemophilia Factors Market 2021: Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2027

Handhold Dryer Market Analysis, Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027

Global Lychee Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Supply, Consumption, Cost and Profit analysis and forecast to 2027

Nachos Market 2021 – Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2027

Global Plastic Medical Packaging Market 2021: Latest Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

Oil-immersed Current Transformer Market Research Report 2021: Market Overview, by Types, by Application, Market Size by Region, Estimates and Forecasts by 2027

Construction Machinery Market 2021: Industry Updates Future Growth, Prominent Players, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Upcoming Investments by Forecast to 2027

Resealable Packaging Bags Market Analysis, Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027