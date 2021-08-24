Digital Pathology Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Digital Pathology market” and its expanding nature. The Digital Pathology market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Digital Pathology market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Digital Pathology market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Digital Pathology market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Digital Pathology Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Digital Pathology market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Digital Pathology Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Digital Pathology market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Digital Pathology market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Digital Pathology market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Digital Pathology market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Digital Pathology market players

Key Market Trends:

Disease Diagnosis is the Fastest Segment by Application that is Expected to Grow during the Forecast Period

For the diagnosis of diseases, digital pathology encompasses different technologies, which include laboratory management systems, digital dictation, dashboards and workflow management, digital image analysis, electronic specimen labelling and tracking, and synoptic reporting tools. Therefore, the integration of digital pathology, along with these digital tools, barcoding, specimen tracking, and digital dictation, improvise the safety, quality, and efficiency of disease diagnoses in pathology laboratories. Hence, owing to the advantages of using digital pathology for disease diagnoses, the market is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Region and it is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific digital pathology market is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the proliferation of advanced imaging modalities in emerging economies, growing investments in medical field, and presence of untapped opportunities. Thus, the presence of a large target patient population and booming healthcare industry is encouraging the growth of the regional market.

North is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing investment from key players, and the well-established IT and healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Study objectives of Digital Pathology Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Digital Pathology market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Digital Pathology market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Digital Pathology market trends that influence the global Digital Pathology market

Detailed TOC of Digital Pathology Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Number of Tele-consultations

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency

4.2.3 Increasing Application in Drug Discovery and Companion Diagnostics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Concerns for Primary Diagnosis

4.3.2 Lack of Standard Guidelines for Digital Pathology

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Scanner

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Storage Systems

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Disease Diagnosis

5.2.2 Drug Discovery

5.2.3 Education and Training

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Companies, and CROs

5.3.2 Hospital and Reference Laboratories

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3DHistech Ltd.

6.1.2 Definiens AG

6.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

6.1.4 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH

6.1.5 Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Nikon Corporation

6.1.7 Olympus Corporation

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.9 Ventana Medical Systems Inc.

6.1.10 VISIONPHARM

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

