Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

Key Market Trends:
Key Market Trends:
Leg Urine Bag Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Urine Bag Segment
In the urine bag segment of the disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market, the leg urine bag sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size.
The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising awareness toward personalized care and hygiene. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of people suffering from renal diseases. Also, there are several small companies that are manufacturing the leg urine bags and making them easily available for the use, which is the reason its adoption is increasing in the developing countries, and ultimately the overall segment is witnessing growth.
Asia-Pacific Region Indicates Large Growth Opportunities for the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market
The countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia, were observed to possess higher awareness toward health and hygiene, which is expected to reinforce growth prospects over the forecast period. In addition, countries, such as China, India, and Japan have a large base of geriatric population, rising urban cities, and high hospitalization rate, which prompted the global players to actively invest in the adult disposable incontinence market in this region. Several middle-high income populations, particularly in China and Japan, are increasing their demand for high value-added products. Unicharm Company is one of the major dominant players among the Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia. Additionally, several companies are adopting in-store sales strategies often tied with government campaigns and television advertisements. Thus, Asian countries are expected to promise large growth opportunities over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the Report:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs)?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market trends that influence the global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market
Detailed TOC of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Renal Diseases and Nephrological Injuries
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Material Used for Disposable Products and Catheters
4.2.3 Rising Awareness Toward Personalized Care and Hygiene
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Severity of Side Effects Associated with Continuous Usage of Incontinence Products
4.3.2 Limited Reimbursement
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Product
5.1.1 Protective Garments
5.1.1.1 Disposable Adult Diaper
5.1.1.2 Disposable Under Pads
5.1.1.3 Disposable Pull Up Pants
5.1.1.4 Other Garments
5.1.2 Urine Bag
5.1.2.1 Leg Urine Bag
5.1.2.2 Bedside Urine Bag
5.1.3 Urinary Catheter
5.1.3.1 Indwelling (Foley) Catheter
5.1.3.2 Intermittent Catheter
5.1.3.3 External Catheter
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Chronic Kidney Failure
5.2.2 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
5.2.3 Bladder Cancer
5.2.4 Kidney Stone
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abena AS
6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company (C R Bard Inc.)
6.1.3 Cardinal Health
6.1.4 Coloplast Ltd
6.1.5 ConvaTec Inc.
6.1.6 First Quality Enterprises Inc.
6.1.7 HARTMANN USA Inc.
6.1.8 Hollister Incorporated
6.1.9 Kimberly Clark
6.1.10 Medline Industries Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
