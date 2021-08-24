Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

“Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Leg Urine Bag Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Urine Bag Segment

In the urine bag segment of the disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market, the leg urine bag sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size.

The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising awareness toward personalized care and hygiene. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of people suffering from renal diseases. Also, there are several small companies that are manufacturing the leg urine bags and making them easily available for the use, which is the reason its adoption is increasing in the developing countries, and ultimately the overall segment is witnessing growth.

Asia-Pacific Region Indicates Large Growth Opportunities for the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market

The countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia, were observed to possess higher awareness toward health and hygiene, which is expected to reinforce growth prospects over the forecast period. In addition, countries, such as China, India, and Japan have a large base of geriatric population, rising urban cities, and high hospitalization rate, which prompted the global players to actively invest in the adult disposable incontinence market in this region. Several middle-high income populations, particularly in China and Japan, are increasing their demand for high value-added products. Unicharm Company is one of the major dominant players among the Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia. Additionally, several companies are adopting in-store sales strategies often tied with government campaigns and television advertisements. Thus, Asian countries are expected to promise large growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are rising prevalence of renal diseases and nephrological injuries, technological advancements in the material used for disposable products and catheters, and increasing awareness toward personalized care and hygiene.

The decreased renal function, primarily age-related, is one of the major indicators of hospitalizations, which may be accelerated due to several chronic diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, among other diseases, often leading to different stages of kidney diseases. These diseases are health burdens globally, with high economic costs to health systems. The excretions by the kidney into the urine formation may vary drastically and cause variations in the urinary pH and composition leading to urinary incontinence (UI) problems. Adult diapers are significantly necessary in such cases, including mobility impairment, severe diarrhea, or dementia. The recently published research data by the World Health Organization (WHO) validates the huge demand for incontinence products. As per the WHO Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) guidelines and specific population-based studies released in 2017, the prevalence of UI was observed to be in the range of 9.9% to 36.1%, in different patient pools. Key Manufacturers Like

