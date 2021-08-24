You are Here
Drug Discovery Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

Drug Discovery

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Drug Discovery market” and its expanding nature. The Drug Discovery market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the drug discovery market include the rising prevalence of a wide range of diseases (such as cardiovascular and CNS-related disorders), rising healthcare expenditure, and upcoming patent expiration of blockbuster drugs.
  • The diverse range of diseases, primarily cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, diabetes, and kidney-related complications, has a high prevalence, globally. Thus, the increasing prevalence of a diverse range of diseases among all age groups and its burden, globally, drives the demand for drug discovery and its market.
  • There has been an upsurge in the usage of advanced technologies, such as high throughput, bioinformatics and combinatorial chemistry for better drug candidate identification. Drug discovery has evolved significantly with emerging technologies, helping the process to become more refined, accurate, and less time consuming. Due to automation, multi-detector readers, imaging hardware and software, high-throughput screening is one of the most widely used drug discovery technologies.
  • In recent years, there has been a rising demand for specialty medicines that is expected to ultimately influence the small molecule drug discovery market in a positive manner, as most of the specialty medicines are small molecules.
  • The gradual rise in the healthcare expenditure regionally helps the new pharmaceutical technology advancement. Although with high expenditure, there is a need for redirecting the resources, the transition toward better usability of healthcare expenditure for drug development is under progress.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • Bayer AG
  • Abbott
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Shimadzu Corp.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Drug Discovery market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Drug Discovery market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Drug Discovery market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , drug discovery is a process, which aims at identifying a compound therapeutically useful in treating and curing diseases. Typically, a drug discovery effort addresses a biological target that has been shown to play a role in the development of the disease or starts from a molecule with interesting biological activities. In the recent past, drug discovery has evolved significantly with emerging technologies, helping the process to become more refined, accurate, and less time consuming.

    TOC of Drug Discovery Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Drug Discovery market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Drug Discovery Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Drug Discovery market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Drug Discovery market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Drug Discovery market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Drug Discovery market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Drug Discovery market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Biologics Drug is the Segment that is Expected to Grow Fastest under Drug Type

    A biologic drug is a product that is produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms. Biologic drugs include a wide variety of products derived from human, animal, or microorganisms. Biologic drugs are used for the treatment of numerous diseases and conditions and are the most advanced therapies available. Biologic treatments are for autoimmune diseases, which include the treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and a range of related disorders, and have continued to see increasing usage across geographies. The biologic drugs are expected to be fueled by innovations in oncology, autoimmune, and diabetes treatments, with particular important opportunities for biologics in the oncology and autoimmune sectors.

    The increasing applications of small molecule drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases are leading to the increased demand for these drugs in the market. Moreover, due to the aforementioned factors, small molecule drugs dominate the biologics in the current healthcare market.

    Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

    The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, due to the presence of skilled labor at an affordable cost, the rise in disposable income, and favorable government policies that are contributing to the market growth. There has also been phenomenal growth in the outsourcing companies in the Chinese region, over the last decade, which has complemented the restructuring of the R&D that has taken place. Thus, owing to the large deals of pharmaceutical companies and more number of research being done, the market for drug discovery is expected to grow.

    Study objectives of Drug Discovery Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Drug Discovery market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Drug Discovery market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Drug Discovery market trends that influence the global Drug Discovery market

    Detailed TOC of Drug Discovery Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of a Diverse Range of Diseases
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Innovations
    4.2.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
    4.2.4 Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Huge Capital Investment with Low-profit Margins
    4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Drug Type
    5.1.1 Small Molecule Drug
    5.1.2 Biologic Drug
    5.2 By Technology
    5.2.1 High Throughput Screening
    5.2.2 Biochips
    5.2.3 Bioinformatics
    5.2.4 Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics
    5.2.5 Combinatorial Chemistry
    5.2.6 Nanotechnology
    5.2.7 Spectroscopy
    5.2.8 Metabolomics
    5.2.9 Other Technologies
    5.3 By Service
    5.3.1 Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services
    5.3.2 Pharmaceutical Services
    5.3.3 Chemical Services
    5.3.4 Biological Services
    5.4 By End User
    5.4.1 Research Institutes
    5.4.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
    5.4.3 Contract Research Organizations(CROs)
    5.4.4 Other End Users
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 United States
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
    5.5.2.2 Germany
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.4.1 GCC
    5.5.4.2 South Africa
    5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5 South America
    5.5.5.1 Brazil
    5.5.5.2 Argentina
    5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
    6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc.
    6.1.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.
    6.1.5 Eli Lilly and Company
    6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
    6.1.7 Bayer AG
    6.1.8 Abbott
    6.1.9 AstraZeneca PLC
    6.1.10 Shimadzu Corp.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

