Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

“Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Segment is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

Corticosteroids are the only known pharmacological treatment for DMD and help to suppress muscle inflammation. This treatment is being limited by its inadequate therapeutic efficacy, and considerable side effects, and hence, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can be used to reduce the inflammation of muscles. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are expected to witness a CAGR of 49.2% over the forecast period.

However, other therapies and treatments include stem cell therapy, repurposing drugs, anti-fibrotics, myostatin inhibition, gene editing (CRISPR/Cas9), etc. Currently, prednisone/prednisolone and deflazacort have been used for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is expected to drive the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

North n Region holds the Largest Market Share of the Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North dominates the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, due to new product innovations, high healthcare expenditure, and government awareness programs. The has dominated the regional market and is projected to maintain its lead, owing to the rising disease incidence and anticipated launch of promising pipeline candidates. In addition, the market is expected to grow with the increasing clinical trials around the world, especially in the and .

Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment market include the rising disease burden of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, increasing investments in biopharmaceutical R&D to release novel disease therapies, and increasing awareness campaigns for DMD.

Currently, there is an increase in the number of clinical trials for testing the future treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The only accepted pharmacological therapy for the treatment of DMD is corticosteroid-based anti-inflammatory treatment.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, and arthritis, and increasing healthcare insurance coverage are the major factors likely to accelerate the growth of the market. The pharmaceutical drug discovery and development have also grown rapidly in the past few years. As there have been great breakthroughs in technology in the last few years that may facilitate research processes and as the explosion of science in understanding the causes of diseases has made target selection more rational than ever, almost all major companies are now concentrating on R&D, which is likely to have a major impact on the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, with increasing awareness among people and with the government’s urgency for the treatment of the disease, there is a big opportunity for the companies to conduct their trails and for new drugs launches, due to which, the market is expected to grow in the coming years. Key Manufacturers Like

BioMarin

Bristol

Myers Squibb Company

Fibrogen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Nobelpharma Co. Ltd

NS Pharma Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

PTC Therapeutics

Santhera Pharmaceuticals