Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Segment is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

Corticosteroids are the only known pharmacological treatment for DMD and help to suppress muscle inflammation. This treatment is being limited by its inadequate therapeutic efficacy, and considerable side effects, and hence, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can be used to reduce the inflammation of muscles. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are expected to witness a CAGR of 49.2% over the forecast period.

However, other therapies and treatments include stem cell therapy, repurposing drugs, anti-fibrotics, myostatin inhibition, gene editing (CRISPR/Cas9), etc. Currently, prednisone/prednisolone and deflazacort have been used for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is expected to drive the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

North n Region holds the Largest Market Share of the Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North dominates the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, due to new product innovations, high healthcare expenditure, and government awareness programs. The has dominated the regional market and is projected to maintain its lead, owing to the rising disease incidence and anticipated launch of promising pipeline candidates. In addition, the market is expected to grow with the increasing clinical trials around the world, especially in the and .

Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment market include the rising disease burden of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, increasing investments in biopharmaceutical R&D to release novel disease therapies, and increasing awareness campaigns for DMD.
  • Currently, there is an increase in the number of clinical trials for testing the future treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The only accepted pharmacological therapy for the treatment of DMD is corticosteroid-based anti-inflammatory treatment.
  • The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, and arthritis, and increasing healthcare insurance coverage are the major factors likely to accelerate the growth of the market. The pharmaceutical drug discovery and development have also grown rapidly in the past few years. As there have been great breakthroughs in technology in the last few years that may facilitate research processes and as the explosion of science in understanding the causes of diseases has made target selection more rational than ever, almost all major companies are now concentrating on R&D, which is likely to have a major impact on the market in the coming years.
  • Furthermore, with increasing awareness among people and with the government’s urgency for the treatment of the disease, there is a big opportunity for the companies to conduct their trails and for new drugs launches, due to which, the market is expected to grow in the coming years.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • BioMarin
  • Bristol
  • Myers Squibb Company
  • Fibrogen Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Nobelpharma Co. Ltd
  • NS Pharma Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • PTC Therapeutics
  • Santhera Pharmaceuticals
  • Sarepta Therapeutics.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. It is a rare muscle disease, which majorly affects males. There are novel drugs and therapies, disease-modifying, and mutation-specific therapies that are some of the emerging major breakthroughs in the DMD treatment market.

    Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market trends that influence the global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market

    Detailed TOC of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Disease Burden of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)
    4.2.2 Increasing Investments in Biopharmaceutical R&D to Release Novel Disease Therapies
    4.2.3 Increasing Awareness Campaigns for DMD
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Standardization to Measure Clinical Efficacy Across All Stages of DMD
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework with High Product Cost Burden
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Therapeutic Approach and Treatment Type
    5.1.1 Molecular-based Therapies
    5.1.1.1 Mutation Suppression
    5.1.1.2 Exon Skipping
    5.1.2 Steroid Therapy
    5.1.2.1 Corticosteroids
    5.1.3 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
    5.1.4 Other Therapeutic Approaches and Treatment Types
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Hospitals/Clinics
    5.2.2 Ambulatory Centers
    5.2.3 Other End Users
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 BioMarin
    6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
    6.1.3 Fibrogen Inc.
    6.1.4 Eli Lilly and Company
    6.1.5 Nobelpharma Co. Ltd
    6.1.6 NS Pharma Inc.
    6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.8 PTC Therapeutics
    6.1.9 Santhera Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.10 Sarepta Therapeutics

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

