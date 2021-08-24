E-Health Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

“E-Health Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. E-Health market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Electronic Health Records (EHR) Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period
EHR has been found dominating the overall market, which can be attributed to the growing adoption rate of EHR by many developed and developing countries, globally. EHR also improves the healthcare quality and offers convenience for healthcare providers, in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support, provides clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting. These benefits have thus, contributed to the growth of EHR worldwide.
North n Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North is expected to be the largest market, due to the presence of technologically updated population base and various current initiatives taken in the region. These aforementioned factors are expected to be the drivers for the market growth. The high growth of this region has also been attributed to the availability of high-tech healthcare infrastructure, along with high-speed internet. Thus the rising awareness is expected to contribute substantially toward the development of the overall market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
E-Health market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the E-Health market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the E-Health market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of E-Health market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries E-Health market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of E-Health?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of E-Health market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in E-Health space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the E-Health market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global E-Health Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of E-Health Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the E-Health market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the E-Health market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and E-Health market trends that influence the global E-Health market
Detailed TOC of E-Health Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growth in IoT and Technological Innovations
4.2.2 Rising Preference Toward Mobile Technology and Internet
4.2.3 Rising Demand for Population Health Management
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Concerns over Data Security
4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies in the Emerging Markets
4.3.3 Lack of Proper Infrastructure for e-Health in Emerging Markets
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of e-Health
5.1.1 Electronic Health Records
5.1.2 Health Information System
5.1.3 e-Prescribing
5.1.4 Clinical Decision Support Systems
5.1.5 Telemedicine
5.1.6 Other Types of e-Health
5.2 By Type of Service
5.2.1 Monitoring Services
5.2.1.1 Vital Sign Monitoring
5.2.1.2 Special Monitoring
5.2.1.3 Adherence Monitoring
5.2.2 Diagnosis Services
5.2.3 Other Types of Services
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Insurance Companies
5.3.3 Healthcare Consumers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
6.1.2 athenahealth Inc.
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.4 Cerner Corporation
6.1.5 CompuMed Inc.
6.1.6 GE Healthcare
6.1.7 IBM
6.1.8 McKinsey & Company
6.1.9 Proteus Digital Health
6.1.10 Telecare Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
