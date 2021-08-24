Electrophysiology Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

“Electrophysiology Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Electrophysiology market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Ablation Catheters are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Product Type

Ablation catheters are useful in removing anomalous heart tissues that may result in irregular heartbeats. These devices work on the basis of ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure that employs catheters to demolish the defective electrical pathways from the heart. Radiofrequency ablation and cryoablation are the most commonly used types of ablation catheters, and both are expected to hold significant market shares, aided by related advancements in the technology. Radiofrequency (RF) ablation uses locally delivered, high-energy RF signals to make the scars. On the other hand, cryoablation uses extremely cold temperatures for making the scars. Sometimes, laser light energy is also used.

North Dominates the Market and it is Expected to Continue So during the Forecast Period

Currently, North dominates the market for electrophysiology and the region is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and rise in the number of arrhythmia and heart failure cases in the region. Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the electrophysiology market, owing to factors, such as increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region, rising medical tourism, and increasing incidences of heart failure cases.

Market Overview:

The electrophysiology market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing the prevalence of target diseases, technological advancements in the field of electrophysiology, and increasing demand for catheter ablation procedures.

In and North , 1-2% of the total healthcare expenditure is attributed to heart failure. In 2016, around 5.5 million people were diagnosed with heart failure in the United States. According to the n Heart Association, this number is expected to increase to 8 million by 2030. Since electrophysiology devices have a major application in detecting heart failure rates, the increasing number of cardiac failures is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

In addition, a rapid increase in the aging population was found to be responsible for increasing heart failure rates, which has further contributed to the growth of the electrophysiology market.

However, as of 2017, in the United States, only 6-8% of cardiologists hold specialization in electrophysiology. Despite not being a favorable percentage, the EP workforce is more or less stable in the United States. Due to lack of mobility among the majority of established electrophysiologists, there exists a distinct lag in geographical dispersion of the EPs, which has resulted in a rift between the demand and supply, and a visible disparity among electrophysiologists. Hence, the lack of skilled electrophysiologists is acting as a major restraint for the electrophysiology market.

Additionally, unfavorable healthcare reforms, along with lack of proper reimbursement policies, are also responsible for hindering the growth of the market.

