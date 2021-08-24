ENT Devices Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

“ENT Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. ENT Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Hearing Aids is the Segment under Product Type is Expected to Account for Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

As per the estimates of the Center for Hearing and Communication, 48 million ns suffer significant hearing loss and one out of three people over the age of 65 have some degree of hearing loss. Hearing loss can occur at birth or can develop at any age. There are different types of hearing aids available in the market, and some of them include Behind the Ear (BTE), Receiver in the Ear (RITE), In the Ear (ITE), Canal Hearing Aids (CHA), and other hearing aid devices. Furthermore, in the United States, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) ensures that students with hearing loss receive proper education and accommodations, if necessary. Similarly, one of the organizations, the Hearing Loss Association of (HLAA), offers training courses and online learning, holds monthly webinars, and advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss. Thus, the rising prevalence of hearing loss and increasing awareness among people is driving the segment and is set to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period.

North accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North is found to hold a major share for the ENT devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. Most of the market players are based in North and there is awareness about the advantages of using ENT devices solutions. According to the estimates of the Hearing Health Foundation, there are 600,000-750,000 cases of Ménière’s disease in the United States, with 45,000 to 60,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Favorable reimbursement policies, better healthcare infrastructure, high cases of chronic sinusitis, and other ENT disorders are the reasons for the high market share of the United States.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the ENT devices market include the increasing prevalence of ear, nose, and throat related disorders, rising adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures, and technological advancements.

According to the estimates of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 16% of the adults in the (18 years and older) suffered from hearing loss during 2014-2016. As per the survey, hearing loss was lowest in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New York, and the District of Columbia, while the prevalence of hearing loss was highest in West Virginia, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming.

Furthermore, according to the data published by the n Cancer Society, about 2,000 people in the develop cancers of the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses each year. These cases are most common in the geriatric population. In 2014, in the United States, an estimated 99,756 people were living with laryngeal cancer, and the number of new cases of laryngeal cancer was 3.0 per 100,000 men and women per year. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence and new cases of ear, nose, and throat related disorders, the US ENT devices market is expected to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period. Key Manufacturers Like

