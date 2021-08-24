E-Pharmacy Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “E-Pharmacy market” and its expanding nature. The E-Pharmacy market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

E-Pharmacy market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the E-Pharmacy market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the E-Pharmacy market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of E-Pharmacy Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, E-Pharmacy market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase E-Pharmacy Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how E-Pharmacy market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the E-Pharmacy market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, E-Pharmacy market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the E-Pharmacy market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major E-Pharmacy market players

Key Market Trends:

The Prescription Drugs Segment, under Drug Type, is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period

The over-the-counter (OTC) segment held a maximum share in 2018, due to the high prevalence of chronic conditions, which is leading to the rising demand for various drugs and healthcare products. Furthermore, an increase in initiatives by various nations, for instance, Safe Medicines (2016), which supported 60 new start-ups that emerged in for online pharmacies.

The prescription drugs segment is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing implementation of e-prescriptions, as well as the strict regulatory policies about the online pharmacies leading to the improved quality of drugs to be sold.

The North n Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the E-pharmacy Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North accounts for the largest share of the market. This can be primarily attributed to more number of internet users and higher adoption to online services, which are expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, USFDA is spreading awareness among people, about purchasing prescription medicine from online pharmacies, in order to avoid the circumstances of people falling prey to unbranded and harmful drugs.

Study objectives of E-Pharmacy Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the E-Pharmacy market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the E-Pharmacy market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and E-Pharmacy market trends that influence the global E-Pharmacy market

Detailed TOC of E-Pharmacy Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Number of Internet Consumers

4.2.2 Increased Access to Web-based and Online Services

4.2.3 Rising Implementation of E-prescriptions in Hospitals and Other Healthcare Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Illegal Online Pharmacies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 Prescription Drugs

5.1.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Skin Care

5.2.2 Dental

5.2.3 Cold and Flu

5.2.4 Vitamins

5.2.5 Weight Loss

5.2.6 Other Product Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CVS Health Corporation

6.1.2 DocMorris

6.1.3 Express Scripts Holding Company

6.1.4 Giant Eagle Inc.

6.1.5 Optum Rx Inc.

6.1.6 Rowlands Pharmacy

6.1.7 The Kroger Co.

6.1.8 Walgreen Co.

6.1.9 Walmart Stores Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

