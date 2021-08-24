Electrophysiology Market 2021: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

“ Electrophysiology Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Electrophysiology market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Ablation Catheters are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Product Type

Ablation catheters are useful in removing anomalous heart tissues, which cause irregular heartbeats. These devices work on the basis of ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure that employs catheters to demolish the defective electrical pathways from the heart. Radiofrequency type and cryoablation type are the most commonly used ablation catheters, which are expected to have a significant hold on the market with related advancements in the technology. Radiofrequency (RF) ablation uses locally delivered, high-energy RF signals to make the scars. On the other hand, cryoablation uses extremely cold temperatures for making the scars. Sometimes, laser light energy is also used.

Market Overview:

The an electrophysiology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of target diseases, technological advancements in the field of electrophysiology, and increasing demand for catheter ablation procedures.

In , 1-2% of the total healthcare expenditure is attributed to heart failure. According to the an Heart Network AISBL, around 3.9 million deaths in and over 1.8 million deaths in the an Union occur due to cardiovascular diseases each year. It is expected that this number would increase further by 2030. Since electrophysiology devices have their major applications in detecting heart failure rates, the increasing number of heart failures is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Other factors, such as high adoption rates in emerging markets due to technological advancements, rapid growth in aging population, increasing demand for catheter ablation procedures, etc. are also driving the market.

However, according to the an Union of Medical Specialists, very few cardiologists hold specialization in electrophysiology. Although not a favorable percentage, the electrophysiology workforce is more or less stable in . Still, due to lack of mobility among the majority of the established electrophysiologists, there exists a distinct lag in geographical dispersion of the EPs, which has resulted in a rift between the demand and supply, and a visible disparity among electrophysiologists. Thus, the lack of skilled electrophysiologists is acting as a major restraint for the an electrophysiology market. Key Manufacturers Like

