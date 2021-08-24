Amaranth Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2020–2027

The Global Amaranth Market is forecast to reach USD 14.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years there has been increasing demand for nutraceutical products and post-workout health drinks. In this regard, the use of the perennial plant is witnessing growing popularity. It comprises of the high level of proteins that is effective in enhancing body muscle’s post-exercise recuperation procedure, which is also contributing to its increasing popularity. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties have also resulted in its increasing demand from the personal care industry. The continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and the presence of various unique elements in these perennial plants is one of the mentionable factors supporting the growth of the sector. It comprises of components like oleic acid, stearic acid, tocopherols and squalene that are known for treating inflammation, enhance bone strength, and fix tissues, which has resulted in its elevated demand from the healthcare sector. Thus, its wide arena of applications is supporting the expansion of the industry.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Amaranth market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Amaranth Bio Company, Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O, Nu-World Foods, Proderna Biotech, D.K. Mass S.R.O., General Mills, Inc, AMR Amaranth a.s, Rusoliva Pvt. Ltd, Flavex Naturextracte Gmbh. and Viral International.

The report explores and studies the production, consumption, revenue share and estimation, market share and size, and growth rate in the following major geographical locations: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Amaranth market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment will dominate the market in the forecast years.

Extraction Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Solvent

Cold Pressed

Super Critical CO2 Extraction

Others

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Seed

Leaf

Flour

Oil

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Foods and Beverages

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Amaranth Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Amaranth market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

