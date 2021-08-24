Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) Market: Industry Analysis, Pipeline Therapies, Treatment And Key Players By DelveInsight

Pulmonary hypertension, or PH, occurs when blood pressure within the lungs becomes abnormally elevated. It can be caused by a thickening of the pulmonary artery walls, heart failure, lung disease (such as interstitial lung disease), and clots within the lungs’ blood vessels. It is common for ILD patients to also develop pulmonary hypertension.

DelveInsight's "Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the PH-ILD facts:

According to Somnath Pal et al., 12 million people in the United States are affected by interstitial lung disease.

According to the study conducted by Boris Duchemann et al., prevalence of sarcoidosis was found out to be 30.2 per 100,000, prevalence of connective tissue diseases associated ILDs was found out to be 12.1 per 100,000 and prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis was found out to be 8.2 per 100,000.

As per the study published by Chang et al., 18.1% of the people with connective tissue diseases had both ILD and PH.

According to the study conducted by Shorr et al., 73.8% of the people are affected by Sarcoidosis had PH.

Scope of PH-ILD Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) market

Some of PH-ILD Companies:

United Therapeutics

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Bayer

And Many Others

According to the American Lung Association, Pulmonary hypertension is a serious condition characterized by higher than normal pressure in the blood vessels between the lungs and the heart. In pulmonary hypertension, the pressure of blood in the lungs is increased either because the blood vessels are narrowed (a lung problem), or because the pressure in the heart chamber to where the blood is pumped (left atrium) is increased (heart problem), causing the backflow of the blood into the lungs.

Symptoms of PH are similar to those of ILD. Patients with PH often complain of shortness of breath with physical activity that gradually worsens over time.

Some of PH-ILD therapies:

Tyvaso Inhalation Solution (United Therapeutics)

Bardoxolone methyl (Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc)

Riociguat (Bayer)

Tyvaso

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) : Market Overview at a Glance Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

