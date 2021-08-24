Xerosis treatment Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Increasing prevalence of dry skin is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

The global Xerosis treatment market is expected to reach USD 10.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Xerosis treatment is used for dermatological complications related to the drying of the skin. It may be caused by a moisture deficiency in the skin, which may be due to aging or underlying ailments, including Diabetes.

Increasing prevalence of xerosis is driving the growth of the market. A significant environmental factor for the occurrence of xerosis are exposure to cold or hot weather with low levels of humidity. Xerosis often aggravates in the winter season, when numerous causes contribute to dryness of skin, such as low humidity, and low-temperature results in a reduced amount of water in the stratum corneum. During summer, continuous exposure to air conditioning may lead to similar effects. Besides, various drugs, as topical or diuretics and systemic retinoid, may temporarily result in dry skin.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Xerosis Treatment Market:

Key Manufacturers in the Global Xerosis Treatment Market:

Avalon Organics, Galderma Laboratories, Unilever, Croda International PLC, Dow Corning Corp., Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, United-Guardian Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Hempz, among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Treatment Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Corticosteroids

Immuno-Modulators

Topical-Moisturizers

Others

Symptoms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Roughness

Tightness

Itching

Flaky Skin

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Topical

Oral

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare settings

Others

