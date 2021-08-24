Medical Display Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

High investments in R&D of medical displays along with high demand for the multimodality system medical displays from medical settings are propelling the market growth.

The global Medical Display Market size is estimated to reach USD 3.06 billion from USD 1.84 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.7% through 2027. The increasing penetration of medical imaging systems in the diagnostic care units across the world is driving the market growth.

The medical display technology is gaining massive popularity as it generates crisper, sharper, clearer images with less noise and also offers a longer life span as compared to the commercial displays. Extensive product application in mammography, bone, and chest imaging is supplementing medical display market revenue share. Rapid advancement in the technologies, along with rising awareness among the populace, is also fuelling the industry growth. Moreover, the global expansion of the geriatric population base will further offer lucrative scope for industry growth.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Medical Display Market:

Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Display Co Ltd, Novanta Inc., Barco NV, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, Eizo Corporation, The Hewlett-Packard Company, and Advantech Co., Ltd., among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Display Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Up to 2MP

1MP to 4MP

1MP to 8MP

Above 8MP

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCFL based LED

LCD based LED

OLED

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Color

Grayscale

Multimodality System

Display Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Below 23 Inches

23 to 41 Inches

Above 41 Inches

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Centers & Dental Chambers

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Medical Display market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Medical Display market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

