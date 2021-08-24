Pigmentation Disorders Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2024

Rising healthcare habits such as smoking, increasing disposable income, rise in awareness among public and increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration are key factors contributing to high CAGR of pigmentation disorders market during the forecast period.

the global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market valued at USD 5.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.22 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4%. Pigmentation is the skin disorder formed because of the exceeding levels of melanin, a pigment made by melanocytes. The oxidation of tyrosine, which is an amino acid, results in the production of melanin. Keratinocytes carry melanin; although it is harmless, it creates a dullness in the skin. It mostly happens to the face and can also affect the other parts of the body. When melanocytes are affected, the melanin production of the body fluctuates. This defect either darkens or lightens the skin. Higher production of melanin results in the darkening of the skin, whereas less production of melanin makes the skin lighter. Hyperpigmentation is mostly seen in the Caucasian population, and smoking has also contributed to the growth of the market, the market is even expected to grow even more in the coming years.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Pigmentation Disorders Market:

Bayer AG (Germany), Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (France), EpiPharm AG (Swizzerland), SkinCeuticals International (US), Galderma laboratories (US), VIVIERPHARMA (Canada), Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC (US)., La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Pharmaceutique, ALLERGAN (Dublin Ireland)

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Treatment Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Topical Drugs

Phototherapy

Laser Therapy

Skin Grafting

Drugs

Others

Disease Condition Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Acne Vulgaris

Vitiligo

Melasma

Albinism

Solar Lentigines

Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Dermatology Centers

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Pigmentation Disorders market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Pigmentation Disorders market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape.