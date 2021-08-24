PTA Balloon Catheter Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2024

The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and peripheral vascular diseases, adaptation to a sedentary lifestyle, ongoing new product launch, and strategic collaboration, better healthcare facilities are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the PTA Balloon market during the forecast period.

the global PTA Balloon Catheter Market valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.93 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10%. PTA is known as percutaneous transluminal angioplasty. A PTA balloon catheter comprises of an inflatable balloon at its tip used for minimally invasive catheterization procedure; this procedure is performed to enlarge the narrowed vessel opening.

PTA balloon is used in the treatment of coronary artery disease and Peripheral Vascular Disease, WHO had reported 17.9 million people died in 2016 due to cardiovascular diseases. It includes about 31% of all global deaths. Adaptation to Sedentary lifestyle, habits like lack of physical activity, consumption of alcohol, unhealthy food, smoking, and a rise in the prevalence of obesity, are the major factors driving the market of PTA balloon catheters. Furthermore, an increase in regulatory approvals, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to fuel the global PTA balloon catheter market in the forecast period. However, alternative therapies and complications associated with serration balloon catheters and upsurge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries are restraining the growth of the market.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global PTA Balloon Catheter Market:

PTA Balloon Catheter include Medtronic plc; Terumo Corporation; Cardinal Health; Boston Scientific Corporation; Natec Medical; and Surmodics, Inc, Cook Medical, Biotronik, Andratec

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Polyurethane

Nylon

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global PTA Balloon Catheter market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the PTA Balloon Catheter market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

