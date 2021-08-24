Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026

Government initiatives for large scale for technical advancements for devices used in market, geriatric population, rise in operational admission rate, and rise in chronic disease are key factors contributing to a high CAGR during the forecast period.

the global Surgical Navigation Systems Market was valued at 734.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.21 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Surgical navigation systems are a part of computer-assisted surgery (CAS). These procedures support surgical procedures are conducted using digital imaging technology. It helps the surgeons to improve the pre-operative planning and also for accurate surgical navigation of instruments throughout the process.

The prevalence of orthopedic, neurological, and ENT disorders, an increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, a rise in the geriatric population are fueling the market growth. Surgical navigation systems reduce traumatic risk and help in the surgical process. Demand for minimally invasive surgeries is growing, owing to the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries like rapid wound healing, less hospital stay. However, the high expenditure cost of surgical navigation systems and strict rules & regulations for product approval by the regulatory bodies and product recalls in the past are the factors hindering the market growth.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market:

Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Brainlab AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), Fiagon AG (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Amplitude Surgical (France), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Mariner Endosurgery Inc (Canada) Sea Spine, 7D Surgical’s, Augmedics (Chicago)

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Neurosurgery navigation systems

Orthopedic navigation systems Orthopedic navigation systems, by referencing type Imageless Fluoroscopy-based CT-based Orthopedic navigation systems, by procedure Knee replacement Hip replacement ENT navigation systems Dental navigation systems Cardiac Navigation systems



Technologies Outlook (Revenue in million USD 2016-2026)

Optical

Electromagnetic (EM)

Hybrid

Fluroscopic Navigation System

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in million USD 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Settings

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Surgical Navigation Systems market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Surgical Navigation Systems market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

