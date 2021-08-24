Clinical laboratory services Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising global incidences of infectious diseases, increasing technological advancements and growing prevalence of chronic disorders are major factors expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

the global Clinical laboratory services market was valued at USD 222.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 359.38 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Clinical laboratories provide diagnostics and testing about various diseases as well as provide high-quality testing in fields of cytology, hematology, genetics, and others. Therefore, the clinical laboratory service helps to deliver effective testing results, which in turn help the physicians and other healthcare professionals in research and diagnostics. The clinical laboratory services market is widely driven by increasing infectious diseases in the world. Early diagnosis and testing of such diseases are an important step to start any treatment for any disease. The emergence of new viruses causing severe life-threatening conditions for humans is also expected to be a driving factor for the market. The developing research and treatment options for such viruses contribute to development in healthcare.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market:

Siemens AG, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Mayo Medical Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, DaVita Healthcare Partners, SYNLAB International, Unilabs, Sonic Healthcare, Cerba HealthCare, and Abbott Laboratories

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

By Specialty Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Clinical Chemistry Testing Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Endocrinology Testing Routine Chemistry Testing Specialized Testing Others

Microbiology Testing Infectious Diseases Testing Transplant Diagnostic Testing Others

Cytology Testing

Immunology Testing

Hematology Testing

Human and Tumor Genetic Testing

Drug Abuse Testing

Other Esoteric Tests

By Service Providers Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospital-based Laboratories

Clinical-based Laboratories

Independent and Reference Laboratories

Standalone Laboratories

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Clinical Laboratory Services market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Clinical Laboratory Services market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

