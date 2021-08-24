Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, adapting to new technological advances, new product launch, and strategic collaboration, rise in the patient pool are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics market during the forecast period.

the global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.42 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 2.1%. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) alters the functioning of the heart. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, lifestyle habits like smoking and consumption of alcohol, obesity, and growth in the geriatric populations are the factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high-cost expenditure of treatment is restraining the market. According to the report, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in the year 2016, which includes approximately 31% of all global deaths. According to the WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. Regionally, in Africa, the number of overweight children under five has increased by nearly 50% since 2000. Approximately half of the children under five who were overweight or obese in 2018 lived in Asia. The prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 has risen dramatically. According to Canadian Community Health Survey, in 2018, nearly 63.1% of Canadian adults were either obese or overweight, in which approximately 26.8%, i.e., 7.3 million adults, were obese and another 9.9 million, i.e., 36.3% of Canadian adults were overweight. In 2019 approximately 35% of Americans were obese or overweight in the United States.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market:

Key Manufacturers in the Global Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market:

AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical, Correvio Pharma Industries, Abbot, Lupin

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Drugs Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Antiarrhythmic Agents

Anticoagulants

Beta-Adrenergic Blocking Agents

Calcium Channel Blockers

Others

Devices Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Defibrillators

Pacemakers

Other Medical Devices

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

