4D Printing in Healthcare Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The increasing technological advancements in 3D printing and rising demand for innovative products in biomedical implants are expected to be some major drivers for the market.

the global 4D Printing in Healthcare market was valued at USD 4.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 39.3 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 29.8%. The introduction of 4D printing has emerged from various technological advancements in 3D printing technology. 4D printing technology has an additional feature of the transformation of the structure with time. The technology allows the shape-shifting of any object after a certain amount of time.

This feature becomes a major breakthrough for the 4D printing technology industry as the healthcare sector benefits by this feature intensely. The use of 4D printing technology to produce smart medical models is expected to drive the market growth. The development of programmable materials in the industry could also anticipate the growth of the market as these technologies could be useful for developing biocompatible products for the body. Furthermore, 4D printing could be widely used in the targeted drug delivery systems wherein the composition of the pharmaceutical drugs is made such that they act only on a targeted site in the body. Therefore, the industry is leading the medical sector to new innovative drug delivery systems and improved efficacy and efficiency of the treatments.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market:

3D Systems, Organovo Holdings Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, Materialise, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisionTEC, and Poietis.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

By Component Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Software and Services

Equipment

Programmable Materials

Shape Memory Materials

Hydrogels

3D Printers

Living Cells

By Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Stereolithography

FDM

PolyJet

SLS

By Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Surgical Guides

Medical Research Models

Patient-specific Implants

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global 4D Printing in Healthcare market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the 4D Printing in Healthcare market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

