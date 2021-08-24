Respiratory Care Devices  Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The rise in the incidence of respiratory disorders, adaptation to new technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration, rise in the patient pool are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Respiratory Care Devices market during the forecast period.

the global Respiratory Care Devices Market valued at USD 18.41 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 37.04 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0%. Respiratory care devices are increasingly used in the treatment, monitoring, and diagnosis of respiratory disorders. These devices are given to the patients to improve the treatment process.

The rise in lifestyle habits like smoking, consumption of alcohol, and an increase in the geriatric population is a significant factor boosting the market. Technological advances for new devices, regulatory approvals, product launches are further promoting market growth. The prevalence of air pollution, climate changes, dust, are also fueling the market growth. The rising prevalence of Respiratory diseases is snowballing all over the world. In 2017, according to the WHO, Respiratory diseases were considered to be the leading causes of death and disability in the world. Nearly 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and 3 million are expected to die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death across the world. Moreover, approximately 334 million people suffer from asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood, affecting 14% of all children globally.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2771

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Respiratory Care Devices Market:

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Chart Industries (US), Drager AG (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), Vyaire Medical (US), GE Healthcare (US), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Apex Medical Corp. (Taiwan), Smiths Group (UK), Omron Healthcare Inc. (US), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (US), Convexity Scientific (US), CAIRE (US), Oventus Medical’s (Australia)

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2771

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Therapeutic Devices PAP Devices Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Automatic PAP (APAP) Device Bi-Level PAP (BPAP) Devices Ventilators ICU Ventilators High-end ICU Ventilators Mid-end ICU ventilators Basic ICU Ventilators Portable/Transportable Ventilators Nebulizers Humidifiers Heated Humidifiers Passover Humidifiers Oxygen Concentrators Fixed Oxygen Concentrators Portable Oxygen Concentrators Inhalers Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs) Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) Reusable Resuscitators Adult Resuscitators Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators Nitric Oxide Delivery Units Oxygen Hoods

Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Pulse oximeter sensors Pulse Oximeter equipment Capnographs Gas Analyzers

Diagnostic Devices Spirometers Polysomnography Devices Peak Flow Meters Other Diagnostic Devices

Consumables and Accessories Masks Reusable Masks Nasal Masks Full-face Masks Nasal pillow masks Oral Masks Disposable Masks Disposable Resuscitators Breathing Circuits Tracheostomy Tubes Nasal Cannulas Others



Indications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Infectious Disease

Lung Cancer

Tuberculosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/respiratory-care-devices-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Respiratory Care Devices market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Respiratory Care Devices market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2771

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Browse more related reports:

Browse more related reports:

Biochip market

Antibiotics market