Medical Electrodes Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 822.13 million with 3.9% CAGR by 2027

The global “Medical Electrodes Market” is prophesied to reach USD 822.13 million by 2027 on account of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Medical electrodes are used for transferring energy of ionic currents in the body into electrical currents that can be utilized for studying, and amplifying and further utilized for diagnosis of a disease.

A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights offers an elaborate overview of the market and its growth parameters. According to the report titled, “Medical Electrodes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wet Electrodes, Dry Electrodes, Needle Electrodes), By Application (Cardiology, Neurophysiology, Others) By Usage (Disposable Medical Electrodes, Reusable Medical Electrodes) By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market stood at USD 609.76 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

Major Medical Electrodes Market Key players covered in the report include:

Ambu

Cardinal Health

Braun

KLS Martin

Medico Electrodes International Limited

3M

Conmed Corporation

Zoll Medical

Vermed

Ad-Tech Medical

ETHICON (Johnson & Johnson)

Other Players

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Medical Electrodes Market Analysis 2021:

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders will Add Impetus to Market

The rising prevalence of cardio and neurological disorders are the key medical electrodes market growth drivers. Additionally, government support from various nations in the form of regulatory scenario, and reimbursement policies will also help promote the growth of the market in the long run. On the contrary, factors such as lack of awareness about associated technological advancements and benefits of these devices may cause hindrance to the overall growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Fragmented Nature of Market will Intensify Competition

The market for medical electrodes is fragmented in nature due to the presence of many vendors. Players are engaged in offering an extensive portfolio for gaining a competitive edge in the market. They are also engaging in merger and acquisition, joint ventures, contracts and agreements, and other collaborative efforts to attract high revenue to the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, players are investing heavily in the development and manufacturing of new products to get regulatory approvals, thereby attaining the top position in the market competition.

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

May 2018 – FDA approved the first dry electrode, wireless headset by Zeto Inc., namely zEEG for utilization in a clinical setting. The zEEG offers remote interpretation, instant uploads, and tools for analysis by neurologists as it is backed by a cloud platform

September 2019 – Megadyne Mega Soft was launched by Ethicon, a part of the Johnson & Johnson company to strengthen the portfolio of reusable patient return electrodes that are utilized for over a million procedures worldwide. The launch of this novel product is likely to help the company earn higher revenue in the future years.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries Technological Advancements Pertaining to Medical Electrodes Statistics Pertaining to Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases for Key Countries Key Industry Trends New Product Launch

Global Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Wet Electrodes Dry Electrodes Needle Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Neurophysiology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Disposable Medical Electrodes Reusable Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Wet Electrodes Dry Electrodes Needle Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Neurophysiology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Disposable Medical Electrodes Reusable Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada Europe Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Wet Electrodes Dry Electrodes Needle Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Neurophysiology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Disposable Medical Electrodes Reusable Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Wet Electrodes Dry Electrodes Needle Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Neurophysiology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Disposable Medical Electrodes Reusable Medical Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Specialty Clinics & Diagnostics Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

